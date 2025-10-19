Noida bachelors light up balcony for Diwali after viral ‘lazy’ decor post

Yageshwar even said that he had planned to decorate the place nicely—but decided against it after seeing Maddy's viral video.

Two Noida flatmates, who became an overnight internet sensation for their incomplete Diwali decorations, have now rectified their mistake—and decorated their balcony in true festive spirit.

Kulwant Singh and Yageshwar, residents of an upscale Noida society, made headlines when a video of their balcony, adorned with just a single green string of fairy lights, went viral on Instagram. Amid the dazzling array of lights, their balcony stood out like a small thumb.

The clip, shared two days ago by Noida-based vlogger Karun Lakshya (@yourmaddyrider), shows them giggling as they zoom in on the sparsely decorated balcony.

Maddy laughs in the video, "Keh raha hai, bhai main nahi laga raha. Fuck me jaai (The landlord probably said, 'I'm not doing this. Fuck me)." He captioned the post: "The story of a lazy man preparing for Diwali."

The Noida blogger later visited the poorly decorated apartment and found that its residents—Kulwant and Yageshwar—hadn't decorated it properly, with plants placed on the balcony.

Yageshwar even said that he had planned to decorate the place nicely—but decided against it after seeing Maddy's viral video. Maddy jokingly said, "I already knew that bachelors would live in that flat."

The video showed Kulwant arriving with string lights and planning to decorate the balcony beautifully.

A day later, users scrolling through Instagram found a new video. In it, Kulwant was seen hanging string lights on the balcony, sticking to his word.

The video was filmed by a woman, who was heard saying, "Now this guy has come to his senses, he's putting up lights all over the balcony."

Video shows Kulwant putting up fairy lights and later, yellow lights were lit for Diwali.

Once again, people on the internet were delighted. The comments below the video were mostly funny. One person wrote, "The power of social media." Another jokingly said, "We're so active that we see both of them immediately after posting."

One viewer said, "Cyber ​​forced us to put up more lights for Diwali."

