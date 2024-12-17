An incident related to negligence at work forced the CEO of the Noida Authority to punish his staff. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The staff of the Noida Authority delayed the process of documentation of an elderly man after which the CEO of the authority punished it for negligence.

The incident involves an elderly man who visited the residential plot department of the Noida Authority for completing some paperwork and was asked to wait for it. The staff made him wait for over an hour while one of the members sat idle. After the CEO became aware of the incident, he ordered the staff to complete the task as a priority.

The staff continued to delay the paperwork and did not assist the man. This made CEO Dr Lokesh M furious, who then visited the office personally and punished the staff by making them stand for 20 minutes and work. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The 14-second video shows the entire staff standing and working after it failed in their professional duty of attending to visitors and assisting them with property-related matters. to prevent such behaviours in future the CEO has taken the action of installing CCTV cameras across all departments and public areas.

According to reports, around 1,000 people visit the office, situated in Sector 6, regularly. A majority of them complain of irregular behaviour by the staff. The video has garnered many views and the comments section showcases fury of the netizens who criticised the authority harshly. One of the users opined that salary of those who were found guilty should be cut. Another one wrote, “nothing would happen by making the staff stand for 30 minutes. There is a need to change the work culture, to sensitise the staff, to make them responsible and make them fear the law. Some staff members should be thrown out”.

Another user cited corruption as the main problem. He wrote, “Corruption mostly prevails among authority, neither their working style is transparent nor the hiring process.”