'Nobody can stop Russia': Blind psychic Baba Vanga's CHILLING prediction goes viral amid Russia-Ukraine tension

Amid the increasing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, an earlier prediction about Russian President Vladimir Putin, made by Baba Vanga, infamously known as the Nostradamus of the Balkans, has been going viral.

Baba Vanga left the world 26 years back but is still popular among conspiracy theorists. She has also been said to have predicted major events like the 9/11 terror attacks and Brexit.

According to a report in the Daily Mail UK, Baba Vanga had predicted about Russia and had told writer Valentin Sidorov that the country would become the 'lord of the world' while Europe would become a 'wasteland'.

As per Birmingham Mail, she said, "All will thaw, as if ice, only one remain untouched – Vladimir’s glory, the glory of Russia." She had further added, "Too much it is brought in a victim. Nobody can stop Russia."

Vanga had also reportedly said, "All will be removed by her from the way and not only will be kept but also becomes lord of the world."

At the age of 12, the mystic named Vangelia Gushterova lost her vision, and at the same time claimed that she was bestowed by a gift from God to look into the future. Her claims about the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the September 11 attack in 2001, the death of Princess Diana, and the Chernobyl disaster came true.

(Disclaimer: DNA does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made by the mystic and is not in favour of promoting any superstition)