No Zomato, Swiggy, maids: Gurugram society warns residents of halting services if dues unpaid

A Gurugram housing society went to such an extreme that its move triggered a major controversy. The society’s RWA warned residents that if anyone fails to clear their maintenance dues, they could be denied services from domestic help, car-washers along with food delivery services.

A Gurugram housing society went to such an extreme that its move triggered a major controversy. The society’s RWA warned residents that if anyone fails to clear their maintenance dues, they could be denied services from domestic help, car-washers along with delivery services from online food ordering apps like Zomato and Swiggy.

The move has been taken by the RWA of Uppal Southend, a residential colony spread across approximately 100 acres in Gurugram. While many of the residents have opposed the initiative, some have even supported the move for its strictness. Those opposing it have called the action harsh and unnecessary.

The colony is at a strategic location as it is located only around 10km from luxury residential complex DLF Camellias and is home to several hundred families.

What is peculiar about this move is that the RWA leadership has also placed a yellow board outside the society’s main gate featuring the names of residents who have not paid their monthly maintenance charges, according to a Hindustan Times report.

According to residents, the monthly charges range between Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,300 based on the size of the house. The residents across the society received a notice in which they were warned that services like domestic help, car washing and deliveries could be halted until pending dues are cleared.

“Please note that effective today, all non-essential services – including maid services, car washing, and delivery services – will be suspended until the dues are fully cleared,” the notice read.

Residents said the message was shared on the society’s Telegram group, the MyGate application and the colony’s physical notice board.