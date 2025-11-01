FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
No time for gym? Try Deepika Padukone's 10-minute Pilates routine at home, check its benefits

In our busy lives, we barely get time for ourselves. And not to mention, making time for hitting the gym or exercising seems a herculean task, don't you agree? Well, it is paramount to take care of your physical and mental health to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 07:48 PM IST

In our busy lives, we barely get time for ourselves. And not to mention, making time for hitting the gym or exercising seems a herculean task, don't you agree? Well, it is paramount to take care of your physical and mental health to maintain a healthy work-life balance. If you're looking for a quick and easy home workout routine that can be performed without equipments, safe to say, you've just landed at the right place. 

Yasmin Karachiwala, a renowned fitness trainer known for training celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, has shared a brief 10-minute Pilates routine. For this, you don't have to drag yourself out of the bed at 5 a.m. and hit the gym. Let's get going. 

About Pilates 

A gentle workout known to enhance strength and posture, Pilates was made by Joseph Pilates. Pilates is about perfoming slow moves with deep breathing, sitting on a mat or special machines. It's good for your physical and mental health. Everyone can perform it, be it a beginner or a pro. 

Benefits of Pilates 

Performing Pilates everyday can enhance your balance, reduce pain, and calm mind. (And of course, you get a flat tummy). 

How to do a 10-minute Pilates workout?

In a recent Instagram video, Yasmin shared how Pilates can be done anywhere, without any equipment. All it requires is minimal space and a yoga mat. 

 

 Yasmin goes on to perform Pilates, as she begins with planks. "Short on time? This 10-min pilates workout will still give you the strength, tone & focus your body needs.Because something > nothing, always", the caption reads. 

 

