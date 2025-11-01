How rich is Jemimah Rodrigues? Know record-breaking India star's multi-crore WPL deal, BCCI contract, brand endorsements and more
No time for gym? Try Deepika Padukone's 10-minute Pilates routine at home, check its benefits
Election Commission takes BIG action after unrest in Bihar's Mokama following murder of JSP supporter, 4 officials suspended
Allu Sirish REVEALS how he met fiancée Nayanika, it's connected with Chiranjeevi’s son Varun, his wife Lavanya: 'When my kids ask me how it..'
Bihar elections 2025: Congress leader Ashok Gehlot makes BIG statement on Nitish Kumar, says, 'He know he will not become CM..., insulted by BJP...'
Massive fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial Area; rescue ops underway
Viral video: Daughter surprises mother with first ever business class trip abroad, internet can’t stop smiling
Not Flipkart, Amazon, this site offers MASSIVE discount on this iPhone variant: Check how to buy, features and more
Who is Dhananjay Singh? UP cop caught red handed for taking Rs 200000 bribe to remove name of gang-rape accused, arrested in Lucknow, WATCH
IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match in Hobart live on TV, online?
VIRAL
In our busy lives, we barely get time for ourselves. And not to mention, making time for hitting the gym or exercising seems a herculean task, don't you agree? Well, it is paramount to take care of your physical and mental health to maintain a healthy work-life balance.
In our busy lives, we barely get time for ourselves. And not to mention, making time for hitting the gym or exercising seems a herculean task, don't you agree? Well, it is paramount to take care of your physical and mental health to maintain a healthy work-life balance. If you're looking for a quick and easy home workout routine that can be performed without equipments, safe to say, you've just landed at the right place.
Yasmin Karachiwala, a renowned fitness trainer known for training celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, has shared a brief 10-minute Pilates routine. For this, you don't have to drag yourself out of the bed at 5 a.m. and hit the gym. Let's get going.
A gentle workout known to enhance strength and posture, Pilates was made by Joseph Pilates. Pilates is about perfoming slow moves with deep breathing, sitting on a mat or special machines. It's good for your physical and mental health. Everyone can perform it, be it a beginner or a pro.
Performing Pilates everyday can enhance your balance, reduce pain, and calm mind. (And of course, you get a flat tummy).
In a recent Instagram video, Yasmin shared how Pilates can be done anywhere, without any equipment. All it requires is minimal space and a yoga mat.
Yasmin goes on to perform Pilates, as she begins with planks. "Short on time? This 10-min pilates workout will still give you the strength, tone & focus your body needs.Because something > nothing, always", the caption reads.