No, this is not Shahid Kapoor but his doppelganger, watch his viral videos here

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: When it comes to finding celebrity doppelgangers, the internet is a treasure trove. Last year, netizens discovered a woman who resembled Kiara Advani. And now netizens have found a doppelganger of actor Shahid Kapoor and he is artist Shaanu Tiwari. Shaanu bears an uncanny resemblance to Shahid and we are sure you will do a double-take after seeing his pictures and videos. He has 109,000 Instagram followers. He often shares clips of himself enacting famous scenes from Shahid’s films.

Take a look at Shaanu’s recent Instagram video in which he was seen lip-syncing to Shahid Kapoor's 'Mujhe Haq Hai' song from the 'Vivaah' film. The movie also stars Amrita Rao as the lead actress. In the viral video, Shaanu can be seen lip-syncing to a popular track from the Vivaah film. His captivating expression will convince you that he is a doe-eyed Bollywood actor for quite some time.

The video has received over 77,000 likes. People were taken aback by Shaanu's uncanny resemblance to Shahid. The majority of the comments were about how people were puzzled to see Shahid in an Instagram reel.

“This is Shahid. You can’t tell me otherwise,” wrote an Instagram user. “Oh my god! You look exactly like Shahid,” gasped another.

This is not the first time that Shaanu Tiwari has shared videos in which he can be seen imitating the actor. His social media pages feature several other videos where he can be seen imitating Shahida. Take a look at a few of them: