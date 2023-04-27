Search icon
'No school until RCB wins': Little boy's placard sparks meme fest on Twitter

It shows a child carrying a placard while watching the game from the stands. "Will Not Join School Until RCB Wins IPL," the placard reads.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 01:53 PM IST

New Delhi: IPL fever has arrived! Fans from every part of the country are tremendously loyal to their selected teams. They give their whole attention to the teams. Amidst the IPL fervor, an endearing image of a young RCB fan is currently making the rounds on the internet. It shows a child carrying a placard while watching the game from the stands. "Will Not Join School Until RCB Wins IPL," the placard reads.

The image has since sparked several reactions on social media and served as a foundation for some amusing memes.

For those who are unfamiliar, the Indian Premier League is an annual men's Twenty20 cricket league contested in India that began in 2007. Since then, RCB has never won a season. See some of the best reactions here:

Meanwhile, this comes only days after KKR crushed RCB by 21 runs in their third IPL 2023 victory. RCB were defeated by KKR after scoring 179/8 in 20 overs. This is the second time this year that this has happened. Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror put on a strong fourth-wicket stand to keep RCB in the hunt for 201.

After two years, Virat Kohli is back in charge of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He is taking over for usual skipper Faf du Plessis. Plessis will not play because of a damaged rib, according to Kohli. 

Kohli has been with RCB since the inaugural season of the IPL. In 2013, he was appointed as the Royal Challengers' regular captain. He led RCB in 140 games, winning 64 and losing 69.

 

