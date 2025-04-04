The video showed the pet in a distressing situation, which sparked outrage among animal lovers.

Actor Shanaya Kapoor, who is preparing for her big Bollywood debut, recently spoke up for animal welfare. She was deeply upset after seeing a viral video of a golden retriever in danger due to its owner's negligence. The video showed the pet in a distressing situation, which sparked outrage among animal lovers.

As for the video shared by the actress, it shows a man rushing to catch his train with his dog in tow. In his hurry, the man forced his pet to board, but owing to the speed of the train, the canine struggled to jump. Consequently, the dog tragically fell off the platform and was nearly run over by the train. Somehow, it managed to crawl to the other side.

The text overlay on the video reads, "When money can’t buy wisdom. A golden retriever barely survived after being dragged onto the railway tracks due to its owner’s careless attempt to board a moving train. Pets trust us with their lives, yet negligence like this puts them in grave danger. How irresponsible have we become?"

Shanaya took to social media to share the video and wrote, "No pet deserves to suffer due to human negligence. If you can’t ensure their safety, you do not deserve a pet. Heartbreaking." Her strong words reflected the frustration of many who believe in responsible pet ownership.

On work front

On the work front, Shanaya is all set to enter Bollywood with some exciting films. She will star in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan with Vikrant Massey, Tu Yaa Main directed by Bejoy Nambiar, and Vrushabha with Mohanlal. She has also landed the lead role in the third part of Student Of The Year.

As she gets ready for her big debut, Shanaya is also using her influence to spread awareness about important issues like animal welfare.

