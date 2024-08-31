Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Indian government issues warning for Google Chrome users, remote attacker may target...

Kangana Ranaut claims CBFC is refusing to certify Emergency, stalling release: 'I can go...'

Doctor charged in Matthew Perry’s death is ‘incredibly remorseful’, set to plead guilty

No passport or visa? You can still travel outside India with THIS document but...

'Attack on free speech': Elon Musk reacts strongly to Brazil's X ban, refers to Brazilian Justice as a...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This actress once sold newspaper for survival, gave 14 continuous flops, still called star; earns Rs 3 crore for cameo

This actress once sold newspaper for survival, gave 14 continuous flops, still called star; earns Rs 3 crore for cameo

Indian government issues warning for Google Chrome users, remote attacker may target...

Indian government issues warning for Google Chrome users, remote attacker may target...

Kangana Ranaut claims CBFC is refusing to certify Emergency, stalling release: 'I can go...'

Kangana Ranaut claims CBFC is refusing to certify Emergency, stalling release: 'I can go...'

World's highest flying birds

World's highest flying birds

Animals that turn white in winter for survival

Animals that turn white in winter for survival

8 breathing images of Galaxy shared by NASA

8 breathing images of Galaxy shared by NASA

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द ��है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This actress once sold newspaper for survival, gave 14 continuous flops, still called star; earns Rs 3 crore for cameo

This actress once sold newspaper for survival, gave 14 continuous flops, still called star; earns Rs 3 crore for cameo

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

This actress once sold newspaper for survival, gave 14 continuous flops, still called star; earns Rs 3 crore for cameo

This actress once sold newspaper for survival, gave 14 continuous flops, still called star; earns Rs 3 crore for cameo

Kangana Ranaut claims CBFC is refusing to certify Emergency, stalling release: 'I can go...'

Kangana Ranaut claims CBFC is refusing to certify Emergency, stalling release: 'I can go...'

Doctor charged in Matthew Perry’s death is ‘incredibly remorseful’, set to plead guilty

Doctor charged in Matthew Perry’s death is ‘incredibly remorseful’, set to plead guilty

HomeViral

Viral

No passport or visa? You can still travel outside India with THIS document but...

This is an essential travel document allowing them to bypass visa requirements and travel internationally.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 08:27 AM IST

No passport or visa? You can still travel outside India with THIS document but...
Document that acts like passport
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has announced that the Passport Seva portal will be offline for five days, starting from Thursday, August 29, due to technical maintenance. During this period, users will not be able to book new appointments, and any pre-booked appointments will be rescheduled. Most travelers are aware that a passport and visa are necessary for international travel. However, there is another important document that functions similarly to a passport and can even allow holders to bypass visa requirements at airports. This document is known as the Seaman Book.

The Seaman Book, also called a Continuous Discharge Certificate (CDC), is an official identification document issued to specific professionals, mainly those working in the Merchant Navy, on cruise lines, or as fishermen on fishing vessels. This document is not available to everyone, as it is specifically meant for those whose work requires them to travel internationally by sea. For these individuals, the Seaman Book is as essential as a passport is for regular travelers.

Much like a passport, the Seaman Book includes vital information such as the holder's name, date of birth, nationality, and other personal details. In addition, it records the person's educational qualifications, job title, the name of the ship they are assigned to, and the duration of their journey. This information is crucial for identifying workers on vessels operating in international waters and for facilitating the immigration process at foreign ports.

The Seaman Book plays a vital role in ensuring that maritime professionals can move freely across borders without facing the same visa requirements as regular travelers. It simplifies the process for these workers, allowing them to focus on their jobs rather than dealing with complicated immigration procedures. For anyone working at sea, the Seaman Book is a critical document that enables them to carry out their duties efficiently while traveling internationally.

In summary, while most people rely on passports and visas for international travel, those in the maritime industry have a special document known as the Seaman Book. This document allows them to travel internationally with ease and is a key part of their professional lives.

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Indian businessman who became crorepati in early 20s, bought luxurious cars, then lost it all, his company is..

Meet Indian businessman who became crorepati in early 20s, bought luxurious cars, then lost it all, his company is..

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance becomes first Indian firm to surpass Rs 10 lakh crore in revenue, net profit worth Rs...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance becomes first Indian firm to surpass Rs 10 lakh crore in revenue, net profit worth Rs...

Meet man, who sold Rs 9549 crore stake in IndiGo, once donated Rs 100 crore to IIT Kanpur, he is...

Meet man, who sold Rs 9549 crore stake in IndiGo, once donated Rs 100 crore to IIT Kanpur, he is...

Viral video: Little girl helping her friend while dancing wins hearts online, watch

Viral video: Little girl helping her friend while dancing wins hearts online, watch

India’s Multi-Role Helicopter Dreams: ‘Aravalli’ Engine Powers the IMRH, DBMRH & Indigenous Manufacturing

India’s Multi-Role Helicopter Dreams: ‘Aravalli’ Engine Powers the IMRH, DBMRH & Indigenous Manufacturing

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actress once sold newspaper for survival, gave 14 continuous flops, still called star; earns Rs 3 crore for cameo

This actress once sold newspaper for survival, gave 14 continuous flops, still called star; earns Rs 3 crore for cameo

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement