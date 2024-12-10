In the statement, YesMadam categorically denied the allegations, saying, "No one was fired at YesMadam! Let us be clear: We would never take such an inhuman step."

Controversy has surrounded at-home beauty services platform YesMadam after it was accused of terminating workers for citing stress in an internal survey. Social media erupted with a screenshot of an email, which claimed that over 100 employees were terminated abruptly. An employee posted the email, stating she was one of the terminated employees. The company broke its silence on LinkedIn with a detailed statement.

In the statement, YesMadam categorically denied the allegations, saying, "No one was fired at YesMadam! Let us be clear: We would never take such an inhuman step," The company said the viral posts formed part of a campaign aimed at attracting attention to the critical issue of workplace stress. It noted that no layoffs took place; rather, stressed employees were given a break to rest and recharge.

To that end, YesMadam launched its new employee wellness initiative, "Happy 2 Heal." The program offers such perks at the workplace as head massages, spa sessions, and India's first-ever "De-Stress Leave Policy," providing six paid mental health leave days a year as well as complimentary at-home spa services. "We believe happy minds build strong organizations. This initiative reflects our commitment to making well-being a priority," the statement said.

Even so, public reaction has been a mixed bag. Critics have claimed that the company is capitalizing on a sensitive topic as a marketing ploy. Social media commentary ranged from calling the campaign "tone-deaf" to being "irresponsible," "tasteless," and more. Some also said that it was cheap: Using layoffs—the harsh reality for many—to help promote the product undermines trust and adds to workplace anxiety.

While YesMadam's initiative tries to change the norms of corporate wellness, the backlash suggests that public perception may take longer to heal than workplace stress.