Why no one wants to get rich in China? Know here

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Maharashtra government sets up commission for probe into shooting of Badlapur sexual assault accused

'Avoid non-essential...': India's advisory amid escalating Iran-Israel tensions

'2 October yaad hai na': Social media buzzes with Drishyam memes on Gandhi Jayanti

'Auto tune left the chat': Sibling duo's cover of Anuv Jain's song will leave you spellbound, WATCH viral video

'Resignations 2, trophies 0': Memes flood internet after Babar Azam quits ODI T20i captaincy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Maharashtra government sets up commission for probe into shooting of Badlapur sexual assault accused

Maharashtra government sets up commission for probe into shooting of Badlapur sexual assault accused

'Avoid non-essential...': India's advisory amid escalating Iran-Israel tensions

'Avoid non-essential...': India's advisory amid escalating Iran-Israel tensions

'2 October yaad hai na': Social media buzzes with Drishyam memes on Gandhi Jayanti

'2 October yaad hai na': Social media buzzes with Drishyam memes on Gandhi Jayanti

Who is Vaibhav Surya Suryavanshi, 13 year old prodigy

Who is Vaibhav Surya Suryavanshi, 13 year old prodigy

9 sexy photos of XXX star Aabha Paul that are 'too hot to handle'

9 sexy photos of XXX star Aabha Paul that are 'too hot to handle'

Preity Zinta shares 'sweetest way' to survive late night shoot

Preity Zinta shares 'sweetest way' to survive late night shoot

Punjab News: तीन चोरों से अकेली भिड़ी महिला, एड़ी-चोटी का जोर लगा घर में घुसने से रोका, बहादुरी का Video Viral

Punjab News: तीन चोरों से अकेली भिड़ी महिला, एड़ी-चोटी का जोर लगा घर में घुसने से रोका, बहादुरी का Video Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Unseen cars previously owned by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata and JRD Tata

Unseen cars previously owned by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata and JRD Tata

10 thirst trap pics of Nora Fatehi

10 thirst trap pics of Nora Fatehi

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

This Sunny Deol film was delayed for many years, was remake of Tamil film, Dharmendra tried to bribe director because..

This Sunny Deol film was delayed for many years, was remake of Tamil film, Dharmendra tried to bribe director because..

This actor was called ‘Bollywood’s king of romance’, 20 heroines debuted with him; not SRK, Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna

This actor was called ‘Bollywood’s king of romance’, 20 heroines debuted with him; not SRK, Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja shares major health update after actor's bullet injury: 'We will admit him to...'

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja shares major health update after actor's bullet injury: 'We will admit him to...'

HomeViral

Viral

Why no one wants to get rich in China? Know here

Experts believe that in the present environment, no one would like to become the richest man in China because…

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 11:53 AM IST

Why no one wants to get rich in China? Know here
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Local entrepreneurs are pulling out of the public domain as the authorities step up pressure on the rich. This change occurs as President Xi Jinping is promoting his “common prosperity” initiative to reduce wealth disparity and share profits. This phenomenon is well illustrated by recent events.

Last month, Colin Huang, the founder of PDD, became the richest man in China, but his wealth shrank by USD 14 billion this month due to a poor profit outlook that dragged down PDD’s share price. This decline knocked him off the billionaire list, a place now taken by Nongfu Spring’s Shanshan Zhong, who also saw her company’s prospects deteriorate soon after.

The high rate of churn among the richest people has made many people on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like platform, wonder if the tycoons are deliberately lowering the value of their shares to escape the attention of the authorities. Experts believe that in the present environment, no one would like to become the richest man in China because this would attract the attention of the government that seeks to reign in the super-rich.

Xi’s government has been very clear in its direction that it wants not only economic development but also social development. ”Common prosperity” is the policy of reducing the income gap and is manifested in various crackdowns of the regulation across sectors, especially in the technology and private education sectors. This campaign fits into Xi’s larger plan to centralise power and to avoid the rich from buying their way into political positions.

In doing so, it continues to be important for the Chinese wealthy entrepreneurs to do so cautiously given these dynamics. The focus on societal impact and the possibility of higher taxation may only add to these considerations. In this new era, the best course of action for those at the top of China’s economic pyramid may well be to lie low.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Xishmiya Brown and Qaseem Haider Qaseem: A Mesmerizing Collaboration in ‘Tajjub Hai'

Xishmiya Brown and Qaseem Haider Qaseem: A Mesmerizing Collaboration in ‘Tajjub Hai'

Meet lesser-known cousin of Akash, Anant, Isha Ambani and nephew of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, his business is...

Meet lesser-known cousin of Akash, Anant, Isha Ambani and nephew of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, his business is...

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja shares major health update after actor's bullet injury: 'We will admit him to...'

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja shares major health update after actor's bullet injury: 'We will admit him to...'

Scientists reveal hidden ocean within Earth's mantle, 700 kms below surface

Scientists reveal hidden ocean within Earth's mantle, 700 kms below surface

This low-budget film is highest-rated Indian movie, it's not Sholay, Satya, Guide, Lagaan, Anand

This low-budget film is highest-rated Indian movie, it's not Sholay, Satya, Guide, Lagaan, Anand

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Unseen cars previously owned by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata and JRD Tata

Unseen cars previously owned by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata and JRD Tata

10 thirst trap pics of Nora Fatehi

10 thirst trap pics of Nora Fatehi

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement