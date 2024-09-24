Twitter
Viral

No one sinks in this sea, water believed to cure many diseases, it is located in...

The unique feature of this sea allows visitors to effortlessly float on the water's surface, creating a relaxing experience

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

No one sinks in this sea, water believed to cure many diseases, it is located in...
The Dead Sea, located between the Judean Mountains and the Jordan Rift Valley, is a remarkable natural feature bordered by Israel and Jordan. It marks the end of the Jordan River and is just two and a half hours from Tel Aviv and one hour from Amman. To visit the Jordanian side of the Dead Sea from Israel, travellers must use the Jordan River/Sheikh Hussein Border Crossing, followed by a 25-minute drive to the northern tip.

At 304 metres (997 feet) deep, the Dead Sea is the deepest hypersaline lake in the world, with a salt concentration of around 32%, significantly higher than that of ocean water. This unique salinity allows visitors to effortlessly float on the water's surface, creating a relaxing experience.

The Dead Sea is rich in minerals known for their healing properties. The water is infused with minerals like sulphur, calcium, and magnesium, while the mud found on the seabed is packed with more than 20 beneficial minerals. 

According to reports, visitors can apply the mineral-rich mud to their skin, promoting relaxation and improving circulation. This natural treatment is believed to help with various conditions, including arthritis and psoriasis.

Geologically, the Dead Sea formed over two million years ago when the land between the Jordan Rift Valley and the Mediterranean Sea rose, creating an enclosed lake. The lake has shrunk over time due to evaporation, resulting in the unique body of water we see today.

