Perplexity AI's CEO suggests Chrome is becoming outdated, while Yahoo and OpenAI show interest in acquiring Chrome amid legal pressure on Google.

Chrome might be on its way out, says Perplexity CEO

A recent tweet by Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI, has sparked a fresh debate about the future of Google Chrome. Srinivas took a jab at Chrome after the official Google Chrome account posted a reminder about a basic keyboard shortcut to reopen closed tabs. While this shortcut is helpful, Srinivas pointed out that with new technology, such tricks might not be necessary anymore.

He highlighted Comet, a browser developed by his team at Perplexity AI. According to him, Comet allows users to simply ask in natural language for the browser to perform tasks. For example, instead of remembering which keys to press, you could just say, “Reopen the tab I closed five minutes ago,” and Comet would do it for you. Srinivas tweeted, “No need to remember fancy shortcuts. Chrome is on its way out.”

While Google Chrome remains the world’s most used browser, it hasn’t introduced such advanced features yet. Meanwhile, new browsers like Comet are trying to change how people browse the web by using AI to simplify tasks and create a more intuitive experience.

The timing of Srinivas's comment is interesting because several tech companies are currently trying to challenge Google’s dominance—especially in web search. This includes OpenAI, Yahoo, and Perplexity AI itself.

There’s also legal pressure on Google. In a recent antitrust case, the U.S. Department of Justice revealed that Google paid companies like Apple and Samsung billions to make Google Search the default option on their devices. As a result, there are talks about breaking up Google’s services—starting with Chrome.

If Chrome is put up for sale, many companies are expected to show interest. According to a Bloomberg report, Yahoo has already expressed a strong desire to acquire Chrome. Brian Provost, the head of Yahoo Search, even attended one of the hearings in Washington and called Chrome “the most important strategic player on the web.” He confirmed that Yahoo and its parent company, Apollo, would consider buying Chrome if the opportunity arises.

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, is also rumored to be interested. OpenAI already has its own search tool and adding Chrome to its portfolio could be a big step in competing directly with Google.

In short, Chrome might still be the biggest browser today, but its future could look very different if innovation from new players and legal challenges continue to grow.