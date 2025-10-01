No kidding! This woman charges up to Rs 26,64,000 to help parents name their babies

Chef Vikas Khanna swears by breakfast, even at 5 a.m.; nutritionist reveals why it’s a power habit
What began as a small project in 2018, with services starting at just $100 (about Rs 8,800), has now grown into a full-fledged business.
In San Francisco, a city renowned for its bold ideas and unconventional careers, Taylor Humphrey has found a way to surprise many. Instead of parents deciding names for their children in the usual way, Humphrey offers a luxury service to craft distinctive and meaningful names—for a fee.
Her clients are often wealthy families and celebrities who want something unique for their newborns.
“I started with the idea of simply helping people with names,” Humphrey shared in an interview. The turning point came when venture capitalists at a dinner encouraged her to raise her rates. Soon after, an article in The New Yorker brought her national attention, and her client list began to grow quickly.
Today, Humphrey’s packages range from $200 (approximately Rs 17,760) to as much as $30,000 (approximately Rs 26,64,000). The basic option offers a set of name suggestions by email, while the premium services go much further—researching family history, offering branding advice, and even mediating between parents who disagree on names.
Over the years, she has named more than 500 babies and built a social media following of over 100,000 people.
Experts say her success reflects a wider trend in innovation hubs like San Francisco, where affluent families are willing to pay for highly personalised services, even in areas as personal as naming their children.
