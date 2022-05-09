‘No kick from alcohol’: MP man sues liquor store, complains to home minister as he fails to get high

File photo

The consumption of alcohol often leads to unusual incidents, which definitely holds true in this care. A middle-aged man from Madhya Pradesh decided to file an alcohol-related complaint with the state home minister, but it is not what you think it is!

The man decided to file a complaint against a liquor store in the Ujjain district of the state, urging state Home Minister Narottam Nishra, police officials, and the excise department to take action against the store for selling adulterated alcohol.

The man decided to approach Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Nishra after he dialed to get intoxicated even after consuming two bottles of alcohol. The man has been identified as Lokendra Sothia, who is a resident of Bahadurganj in Ujjain.

The 42-year-old man did not get a "kick" after consuming the alcohol, following which the excise commissioner in Ujjain has asked officials to conduct a probe into the matter and take action accordingly. In his complaint, he said that he purchased four quarters of ‘desi sharab’ on April 12.

"My friend and I consumed liquor from two of those bottles (each of 180 ml), but I did not feel high (intoxicated)," Sothia, who operates a parking lot, told PTI. The man claimed the bottles contained water instead of liquor.

"I have kept the two other bottles intact, to be submitted as proof when required. There had been reports of adulteration in food, oil and other things, now it is being done in liquor as well. This is very disturbing. I am going to move the consumer forum," Sothia said.

The man said that he has been consuming alcohol regularly for the past two decades, and is “well aware of its taste and qualities.”

The lawyer of the man said, “My client runs a paid parking lot. He has been drinking for many years and knows the difference between genuine and fake liquor.”

(With PTI inputs)

