The Delhi-NCR region was hit by a massive dust storm on Friday evening, i.e., April 11. Although the storm accompanied by light rain brought the much-needed relief from scorching heat, several trees were uprooted and many areas faced power outages due to the storm.

The Delhi-NCR region was hit by a massive dust storm on Friday evening, i.e., April 11. Although the storm accompanied by light rain brought the much-needed relief from scorching heat, several trees were uprooted and many areas faced power outages due to the storm. Well, a man took to social media platform Reddit and shared a picture taken the exact moment dust storm approached.

And trust us, it looks straight out of a superhero movie scene! The image shows a brown-coloured massive dust storm enveloping the clear blue sky. The dust storm and light rain showers brought the temperature down but affected the normal life. Several flights to and from Delhi were delayed and traffic movements were halted.

Watch

"Damnnn, legit saw it approaching", the man titled the video, sparking online reactions.

Here's how netizens reacted

''I was trying to get home and I almost flew away with the auto I was,'' an user said.

Another user commented, "Misson impossible vibes".

A third joined, "I legit went through it coming from office to pg couldn’t see a thing except sand".