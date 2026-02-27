No IMF, no World Bank ! This Indian gave loan to British emperor during World War I, will his descendants get money back?

Deepika Padukone to drop The White Lotus after Kalki 2898 AD Sequel and Spirit exit
In the quiet town of Sehore in Madhya Pradesh, a forgotten piece of paper has brought to light a remarkable story of a loan given by a local businessman to the British Empire nearly a century ago. The loan, worth Rs 35,000 in 1917, was reportedly given by Seth Jummalal Ruthia, a wealthy and influential businessman of Sehore and the Bhopal princely state, to the British government.
According to Vivek Ruthia, grandson of Seth Jummalal Ruthia, the family recently discovered documentary evidence, including certificates and correspondence, that suggests the British government borrowed the amount to streamline administrative management in the Bhopal princely state during British rule.
The loan was named as a war loan, and despite the family's efforts, the money was never repaid. Seth Jummalal Ruthia died in 1937, nearly 20 years after the loan was extended, and the matter gradually slipped into obscurity.
The figure of Rs 35,000 in 1917 may appear modest by modern standards, but Vivek Ruthia argues that its present-day value would run into crores. "If you calculate the amount based on the gold price of 1917 and compare it to today's rate, the figure becomes significantly higher," he says. The family is reportedly preparing to invoke principles of international law, arguing that sovereign nations are, in theory, obligated to honor previously incurred debts.
The Ruthia family was among the most prominent and affluent in the Sehore and Bhopal princely states, known for their administrative influence and financial strength. They reportedly held vast land and property, and even today, a significant portion of Sehore's settlements stand on land once owned by the Ruthias.
The family continues to own properties in Sehore, Indore, and Bhopal and is involved in agriculture, hospitality, and real estate. However, like many old landed families, they are also entangled in property disputes and cases involving legacy rents fixed decades ago at nominal amounts.
Legal experts say that while such cases are rare and complex, historical claims backed by documentary evidence can open unusual legal debates, especially when they involve pre-independence transactions between colonial authorities and private individuals.
The Ruthia family's decision to pursue the matter legally is likely to raise questions about the British Empire's past dealings and the obligations of modern-day governments to honor historical debts.