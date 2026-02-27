FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Deepika Padukone to drop The White Lotus after Kalki 2898 AD Sequel and Spirit exit

Rinku Singh's father Khachandra Singh passes away after battling stage-4 liver cancer

Pakistan declares ‘open war’ against Afghan Taliban after deadly border clashes, launches strikes on Kabul, Kandahar

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath-led govt allocates Rs 95 crore for widening state highway linking Jewar airport, check details

Gold, silver prices today, February 27, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

No IMF, no World Bank ! This Indian gave loan to British emperor during World War I, will his descendants get money back?

'Thank you Israel for the warmth': PM Modi concludes historic 2-day state visit

Passengers can modify tickets without extra charges, know all about DGCA new rules

Instagram's big new update, to alert parents if teens repeatedly search for suicide terms

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: All-round India thrash Zimbabwe by 72 runs to stay alive in semifinal race

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Deepika Padukone to drop The White Lotus after Kalki 2898 AD Sequel and Spirit exit

Deepika Padukone to drop The White Lotus after Kalki 2898 AD Sequel and Spirit

Modi Israel Visit: Netanyahu Surprises PM Modi In Traditional Indian Jacket & Kurta Ahead Of Dinner

Modi Israel Visit: Netanyahu Surprises PM Modi In Traditional Indian Jacket & Kurta Ahead Of Dinner

Passengers can modify tickets without extra charges, know all about DGCA new rules

Flyers can now modify tickets without extra charges, check new rules

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda? How unique were they?

Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda?

Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony, star couple crashes internet with their 'unfiltered love'

Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant

HomeViral

VIRAL

No IMF, no World Bank ! This Indian gave loan to British emperor during World War I, will his descendants get money back?

The figure of Rs 35,000 in 1917 may appear modest by modern standards, but Vivek Ruthia argues that its present-day value would run into crores.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 27, 2026, 07:02 AM IST

No IMF, no World Bank ! This Indian gave loan to British emperor during World War I, will his descendants get money back?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In the quiet town of Sehore in Madhya Pradesh, a forgotten piece of paper has brought to light a remarkable story of a loan given by a local businessman to the British Empire nearly a century ago. The loan, worth Rs 35,000 in 1917, was reportedly given by Seth Jummalal Ruthia, a wealthy and influential businessman of Sehore and the Bhopal princely state, to the British government.

What exactly happend?

According to Vivek Ruthia, grandson of Seth Jummalal Ruthia, the family recently discovered documentary evidence, including certificates and correspondence, that suggests the British government borrowed the amount to streamline administrative management in the Bhopal princely state during British rule.

The loan was named as a war loan, and despite the family's efforts, the money was never repaid. Seth Jummalal Ruthia died in 1937, nearly 20 years after the loan was extended, and the matter gradually slipped into obscurity.

The Value of the loan today

The figure of Rs 35,000 in 1917 may appear modest by modern standards, but Vivek Ruthia argues that its present-day value would run into crores. "If you calculate the amount based on the gold price of 1917 and compare it to today's rate, the figure becomes significantly higher," he says. The family is reportedly preparing to invoke principles of international law, arguing that sovereign nations are, in theory, obligated to honor previously incurred debts.

The Ruthia family legacy

The Ruthia family was among the most prominent and affluent in the Sehore and Bhopal princely states, known for their administrative influence and financial strength. They reportedly held vast land and property, and even today, a significant portion of Sehore's settlements stand on land once owned by the Ruthias.

The family continues to own properties in Sehore, Indore, and Bhopal and is involved in agriculture, hospitality, and real estate. However, like many old landed families, they are also entangled in property disputes and cases involving legacy rents fixed decades ago at nominal amounts.

Legal implications

Legal experts say that while such cases are rare and complex, historical claims backed by documentary evidence can open unusual legal debates, especially when they involve pre-independence transactions between colonial authorities and private individuals.

The Ruthia family's decision to pursue the matter legally is likely to raise questions about the British Empire's past dealings and the obligations of modern-day governments to honor historical debts.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Deepika Padukone to drop The White Lotus after Kalki 2898 AD Sequel and Spirit exit
Deepika Padukone to drop The White Lotus after Kalki 2898 AD Sequel and Spirit
Rinku Singh's father Khachandra Singh passes away after battling stage-4 liver cancer
Rinku Singh's father Khachandra Singh passes away after battling stage-4 liver c
Pakistan declares ‘open war’ against Afghan Taliban after deadly border clashes, launches strikes on Kabul, Kandahar
Pakistan declares ‘open war’ against Afghan Taliban after deadly border clashes
Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath-led govt allocates Rs 95 crore for widening state highway linking Jewar airport, check details
Uttar Pradesh: Govt allocates Rs 95 crore for widening state highway
Gold, silver prices today, February 27, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, February 27, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda? How unique were they?
Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda?
Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony, star couple crashes internet with their 'unfiltered love'
Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant
Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, 7 tips you should follow to be 'bride and groom' of 2026
Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda' s wedding, 7 tips you should
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement