'No guests after 10 pm, else...': Bizarre rules for bachelors living in Bengaluru's society leaves internet agitated

Internet react to bizarre rules for bachelors living in Bengaluru's society | Photo: File (Image for representation)

Bachelors who live outside of their hometown or in another city frequently encounter many challenges. When it comes to living in a housing society, they are bound by a number of laws and norms. Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) and organisations frequently create rules and regulations for the residents.

The majority of these are designed to be as comfortable as possible for the owners or renters of the flats while maintaining order on the property. In a strange event, a society in Bengaluru's Kundanhalli Gate neighbourhood imposed rules forbidding bachelors and spinsters who were tenants from having guests over after 10 p.m. They also asked them to get prior approval from the owner by email in a situation where the guest needs to stay overnight.

Reddit users posted the society's notice there which read, "No guests are allowed to Bachelors and Spinster's flats post 10 pm. It is not permitted for visitors to stay overnight. If required, prior consent from Owner on email, Manager or Association office can be asked by providing the guests' ID proof and furnishing the stay duration and Guest entrance on Mygate."

Additionally, the association stated that bachelors and spinsters should adhere "strictly" to the rules. "No relief in the event of a violation. Penalty of ₹ 1000/- or evict," the notice added.

Additionally, the association agreed on some general guidelines, such as "no loud music after 10 p.m.," "no late-night parties permitted," and "do not use the corridors or balconies for phone calls after 10 p.m."

In addition, the user added, "In this society in Marathalli, it is okay monitor bachelor's flats whether guys are going in the flats of girls or not. In order to determine whether or not guests have left, guards ring at bachelors' apartments.

Since being shared, the restrictions are being criticised online with many users voicing their unhappiness.

A user wrote their opinion about the post and expressing their displeasure they wrote, "Who will visit your apartment and what you do on the balcony will be entirely up to you. It seems like society rules are getting ridiculous these days".

Although several users agreed with the no loud music after 10 pm, they called out other bizzare rules set for them. "When unkels run the country...," commented another person. "For this reason, I hate living in societies! The best buildings are standalone ones with three to five stories. In comparison to the inflated rents in these societies, the rent is also low!," one user commented.

READ | Amritpal Singh’s new avatar amid manhunt: Maroon turban, sipping energy drink with aide Papalpreet