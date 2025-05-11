This Gurugram housing complex bars delivery personnel and enforces night-time light blackouts to tighten resident security amid India-Pakistan tension.

Due to the current tense situation in the country, several residential societies in Gurugram have taken strict safety measures to protect their residents. Two major societies – Mahendra Aura in Sector-110A and RD City near Dwarka Expressway – have issued new guidelines focusing on limiting the entry of outsiders and maintaining darkness during the night for security reasons.

No Entry for Delivery Boys in Mahendra Aura Society

In Mahendra Aura Society, which houses around 800 families, the management has completely banned the entry of delivery personnel. This includes those delivering food, couriers, and online shopping parcels.

On Friday morning, an official email was sent by the estate office to all residents, informing them about this new rule. The mail mentioned that due to the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict, the society has decided to reduce the entry of outsiders to ensure better safety.

Now, delivery boys will not be allowed to enter the towers or go to any flat. They will be stopped by the security guards at the tower entrance or lobby area. Residents will have to collect their deliveries from there.

The management stated that once delivery personnel enter the lift, it becomes difficult to track where they go, which can pose a security risk. Hence, this preventive step has been taken. The society has also requested residents to avoid ordering food or other items unless absolutely necessary.

RD City to Keep Lights Off at Night

In RD City, a safety meeting was held on Friday afternoon. It was decided that from 6 PM to 6 AM, all balcony and staircase lights would remain off. Residents have also been advised to keep curtains properly closed to avoid any light escaping from their homes.

Streetlights will also be turned off during the night. People have been requested to reduce vehicle movement at night, and the entry of delivery boys will also be limited during late hours.

If any house emits visible light during the night, RWA security staff will politely ask the residents to switch it off.

Both societies have appealed to residents to cooperate and help each other stay alert during these uncertain times.