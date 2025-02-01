In the video, an interviewer congratulates Jeet and mentions that the guest list is relatively small.

Jeet Adani, the youngest son of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and businesswoman Priti Adani, is set to tie the knot with Diva Shah on February 7. While the wedding of the billionaire family was expected to be a grand affair, Jeet has made it clear that the event will be simple and traditional, with a limited guest list and no celebrity performances.

Rumours had circulated that global stars like Taylor Swift and Coldplay might perform at the wedding. However, in an interview, Gautam Adani dismissed such speculation, calling it baseless. A video posted on Instagram further confirms this, showing Jeet Adani himself clarifying the situation.

In the video, an interviewer congratulates Jeet and mentions that the guest list is relatively small. He responds with a smile, saying, "There’s no Taylor Swift, there’s no Coldplay." When asked if only 150 guests are invited, he simply smiles and nods, seemingly confirming the number.

Gautam Adani on Son’s Wedding

Speaking about his son’s wedding, Gautam Adani emphasised the family's preference for a simple and traditional ceremony. “Jeet’s marriage is on February 7. Our activities are like common people. His marriage will be very simple and with full traditional ways,” he said.

About Jeet Adani

Jeet Adani completed his education at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. He joined the Adani Group in 2019 and currently serves as the Vice President of Group Finance.

