A video that has gone viral on social media showcases a group of girls in Indore participating in a rally with the slogan “Remove Beard, Save Love.” According to a report by the Free Press Journal, the girls were seen holding placards promoting the idea of clean-shaven boyfriends, featuring humorous slogans like “No Clean Shave, No Love” and “Keep a Beard or Keep a Girlfriend, the Choice is Yours.”

The rally has generated both amusement and skepticism, with some critics dismissing it as a mere publicity stunt aimed at social media engagement. The actual intent behind the event remains unclear, prompting speculation that it may be part of a promotional campaign for a forthcoming product or service.

The video, posted on X by user Ghar Ke Kalesh, has gone viral, amassing over ,views and generating a wide array of responses from viewers. Reactions have varied from laughter to incredulity, with one user commenting, “This is priceless! Who knew grooming could spark such a debate?” Another user questioned, “Are we really protesting beards now? What’s next?”

Clean shave ke liye ladkiyon ne kiya kalesh pic.twitter.com/QkmIROdDyk — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 17, 2024

A viewer commented, “This seems like a desperate attempt for attention—what happened to genuine activism?”

Meanwhile, some chimed in with support, stating, “Everyone has preferences! Let them express it.” Others expressed curiosity about the underlying intent of the rally.

A user stated, “Is this part of some promotional event? It’s so unusual!” while another added, “I wonder if they’ll actually get their message across or just attract more attention.” Speculation continued, with some asking, “What’s next? A rally for or against moustaches?”

One commenter shared, “This is a refreshing take on beauty standards! Why not start a movement?”