VIRAL

VIRAL

No chemo for Cancer? Scientist claims these diseases will be fully eliminated by 2030; here's how

A surprising claim has gained traction after a medical student from Budapest asserted that these three diseases-cancer, blindness, and paralysis- will be gone in five years. Here's all you need to know about the claims.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 01:35 PM IST

No chemo for Cancer? Scientist claims these diseases will be fully eliminated by 2030; here's how

With advancements in medical science, the world is still grappling with deadly diseases like blindness, cancer, and many others. However, the latest medical claims suggest these dangerous illnesses will be completely eradicated by 2030. A surprising claim has gained traction after a medical student from Budapest asserted that these three diseases, cancer, blindness, and paralysis, will be gone in five years. 

What do scientists claim about cancer, paralysis, and blindness?

According to the medical student, Chris Chrysanthou, scientists worldwide are working on advanced vaccines, modern treatments, and cutting-edge technologies to combat these untreatable conditions. “Here are three diseases that are expected to be completely eradicated by 2030. Number one, cancer. Forget chemo, researchers are now using mRNA cancer vaccines to train your immune system to attack tumours like an army. Personalised vaccines, genetic editing and even small drugs are in the final testing stages. With many experts believing that cancer might soon be treatable, manageable and no longer deadly," he said.

Also read: Taking this common acidity medicine? India's top drug regulator says it may cause cancer, orders probe

The medical student stated that blindness is being combated through gene editing and stem cells. “Number two, blindness. Thanks to gene editing and stem cells, patients with retinal diseases are regaining sight. Projects in already helped two blind patients see again, and a new tech called prime editing could fix the genetic mutations causing inherited blindness. Number three, paralysis. In China, two people with full paralysis walked again using a combo of brain implants and spinal cord stimulation. The brain literally sent signals directly to the legs, bypassing the spinal injury," he added.

How did the internet react?

The post claiming the scientists are tackling these deadly illnesses with gene therapy and stem cells sparked mixed reactions online. A user excitedly said, "Science is such a wonderful thing." Another user pointed out potential profit motives behind medical advancements. "As long as the pharmaceutical industry makes money, and the cancer industry makes money. It will never be a cure for cancer. It is too lucrative. I wish that were true, but in America, only money rules," wrote the user. A netizen wondered if gene therapy could also cure nearsightedness and farsightedness by 2030. 

