Kolkata Police dismissed rumours about rescheduling the April 6 IPL match, assuring public safety remains their top priority.

Kolkata Police has shared an important message on social media after certain misleading posts began circulating regarding the possible rescheduling of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match that is scheduled to be held on April 6. Many rumours suggested that the match might be postponed or shifted due to security concerns.

However, Kolkata Police, through a tweet from their official and verified account, has made it clear that no such decisions have been taken. The police department stated that some misleading information is being spread online, and they urged citizens not to fall for these rumours. Kolkata Police assured everyone that all arrangements are being made with public safety as the top priority.

The official tweet by Kolkata Police read, "Certain misleading posts are being circulated regarding the proposed rescheduling of the IPL match on 6th April. Kolkata Police remains firmly committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. All deployment decisions are made keeping public safety as the top priority. Kolkata Police - With you, Always."

Safety First, Rumours Last

The police have also requested people to rely only on official sources for updates and not to spread unverified information. They mentioned that all deployment and security plans for the IPL match are being prepared carefully, keeping in mind the safety of both the citizens and visitors coming to enjoy the match.

Officials from Kolkata Police further assured that the city’s law enforcement is fully capable of handling large gatherings, and there is no cause for concern. They also mentioned that steps are being taken to ensure smooth traffic movement and law and order on the match day.

This official clarification has brought relief to cricket fans in the city who were confused about the match schedule. The Kolkata Police’s clear message serves as a reminder to trust only verified sources and not get influenced by rumours.