A Kolkata couple chose unschooling over traditional education, allowing their children to learn through travel, experiences, and daily life instead of formal schooling.

A couple from Kolkata has gained attention for their unique approach to education. Instead of sending their children to school, they have chosen "unschooling," a learning method that focuses on real-life experiences rather than structured lessons.

Unschooling is different from homeschooling. While homeschooling follows a set curriculum at home, unschooling allows children to learn naturally through their interests and daily experiences. The idea is to let children explore knowledge in their own way, without the pressure of textbooks and exams.

Actress and influencer Shenaz Treasurywala recently met this couple and shared their story in an Instagram video, which has now gone viral. The video begins with her introducing the family and saying, "This couple decided never to send their children to school."

Learning Through Travel and Experiences

In the video, the father explains why they chose this unconventional path. He believes that schools are not necessary and that children learn best through real-life experiences. "Schools are a big waste of time. We believe in learning through practical knowledge and travelling. So, we travel a lot," he says.

The couple follows a free-flowing, experience-based method where their children learn through daily activities, workshops, nature walks, art, literature, and history while exploring different places. Their son, who loves cricket, even learns math through the sport.

"Unschooling means there is no pattern, no curriculum. You just let life teach you," the father says, adding that their children remain engaged in learning throughout the day.

Future and Career Concerns

When asked about their children’s future and careers, the father confidently states that he is not worried. "We are shaping them to be entrepreneurs, so I don't worry," he explains. The couple believes that traditional schooling can be stressful, while their method allows children to enjoy learning.

Meanwhile, their little boy shared his own thoughts with Treasurywala, saying he would recommend unschooling to other children because "I know they don’t like school."

The video has sparked discussions on social media, with many users sharing their opinions about this unique approach to education.