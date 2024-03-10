'No bill, no chicken': Customer's hilarious request to Zomato leaves internet in stitches

Zomato, known for its witty exchanges with customers, found itself in a humorous situation when a customer's request to skip the bill and avoid mentioning chicken was misinterpreted.

In the world of online food orders, the customer notes section is gaining a reputation as a virtual comedy club, filled with amusing requests and quirky remarks. From adamant pleas like "No onions, seriously, NO onions" to cheeky instructions such as "Leave the bag quietly, my dog's a heavy sleeper," these notes read like snippets from a sitcom script, injecting a dose of humor into the digital transaction.

Zomato, renowned for its witty interactions with customers, recently found itself in a comical situation. A customer, adhering to a strict no-non-veg rule at home, made a lighthearted request to a Zomato-affiliated restaurant. The customer asked the restaurant to skip the bill and avoid any mention of chicken in the package. However, the situation took an unexpected turn when the restaurant seemingly misinterpreted the instructions. Contrary to the customer's wishes, they included the bill and highlighted the presence of chicken in the package. The mix-up quickly became a viral sensation on social media.

The customer's note explicitly stated, "Bill mt bhejna sath me or na hi kahi pr chicken mention krna allowed nahi hai ghar par please [Don't send the bill along, and please don't mention chicken anywhere; it's not allowed at home, please].” They added a nonchalant "Please include cutlery" to their request.

The aftermath for the customer remains uncertain following the receipt of the order with the bill and the unexpected message. Nonetheless, the scenario undoubtedly provided a dose of hilarity for onlookers.

Social media users chimed in with their own experiences and comments. One user humorously remarked, "Just non-veg students living in Gujju or Jain society things," while another shared, "Been there done that." A common sentiment emerged with many users expressing that such platforms often overlook or don't read the notes.

Zomato, no stranger to funny exchanges with its customers, recently jumped on the "Ek machhali, Paani mein gayi, Chappak" trend. They cleverly incorporated the line in a chat with a customer who had ordered a single fish fry. When the customer inquired about their order, Zomato's witty response was, "Paani mein gayi," adding another layer of humor to their repertoire.