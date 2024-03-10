Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'No bill, no chicken': Customer's hilarious request to Zomato leaves internet in stitches

Son surprises parents with 1st international trip, their priceless reaction is now a viral video, watch

Meet actor who was ‘romantically close’ to Zeenat Aman while she was married to Sanjay Khan, did not marry her due to…

Canada, Sweden resume UNRWA funding after pause over terror allegations against staff

Farmers’ bodies call 'rail roko' protest today; trains to face disruption in…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Son surprises parents with 1st international trip, their priceless reaction is now a viral video, watch

Ramadan 2024: When crescent moon will be visible in India? Know date, rituals and more

Breaking News: After IPL 2024, Mohammed Shami Is Set To Miss T20 World Cup 2024 | Indian Cricket

Expensive things that Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anant, Shloka, Radhika flaunted at pre-wedding bash

 9 times Aishwarya Rai inspired us with powerful messages

Dark chocolate vs Milk chocolate: which is better?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

Breaking News: After IPL 2024, Mohammed Shami Is Set To Miss T20 World Cup 2024 | Indian Cricket

Watch! Visuals Of Khalistani Terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's Killing In Canada Surfaces

India vs England Test Match Highlights: Here Are The Top 5 Takeaways From The Test Match Series 2024

Meet actor who was ‘romantically close’ to Zeenat Aman while she was married to Sanjay Khan, did not marry her due to…

Meet Krystyna Pyszkova, Miss World 2024, model-turned-law student who teaches underprivileged kids

Miss World 2024: Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova crowned winner, Lebanon's Yasmina Zaytoun runner-up

HomeViral

Viral

'No bill, no chicken': Customer's hilarious request to Zomato leaves internet in stitches

Zomato, known for its witty exchanges with customers, found itself in a humorous situation when a customer's request to skip the bill and avoid mentioning chicken was misinterpreted.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 10, 2024, 06:33 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the world of online food orders, the customer notes section is gaining a reputation as a virtual comedy club, filled with amusing requests and quirky remarks. From adamant pleas like "No onions, seriously, NO onions" to cheeky instructions such as "Leave the bag quietly, my dog's a heavy sleeper," these notes read like snippets from a sitcom script, injecting a dose of humor into the digital transaction.

Zomato, renowned for its witty interactions with customers, recently found itself in a comical situation. A customer, adhering to a strict no-non-veg rule at home, made a lighthearted request to a Zomato-affiliated restaurant. The customer asked the restaurant to skip the bill and avoid any mention of chicken in the package. However, the situation took an unexpected turn when the restaurant seemingly misinterpreted the instructions. Contrary to the customer's wishes, they included the bill and highlighted the presence of chicken in the package. The mix-up quickly became a viral sensation on social media.

The customer's note explicitly stated, "Bill mt bhejna sath me or na hi kahi pr chicken mention krna allowed nahi hai ghar par please [Don't send the bill along, and please don't mention chicken anywhere; it's not allowed at home, please].” They added a nonchalant "Please include cutlery" to their request.

The aftermath for the customer remains uncertain following the receipt of the order with the bill and the unexpected message. Nonetheless, the scenario undoubtedly provided a dose of hilarity for onlookers.

Social media users chimed in with their own experiences and comments. One user humorously remarked, "Just non-veg students living in Gujju or Jain society things," while another shared, "Been there done that." A common sentiment emerged with many users expressing that such platforms often overlook or don't read the notes.

Zomato, no stranger to funny exchanges with its customers, recently jumped on the "Ek machhali, Paani mein gayi, Chappak" trend. They cleverly incorporated the line in a chat with a customer who had ordered a single fish fry. When the customer inquired about their order, Zomato's witty response was, "Paani mein gayi," adding another layer of humor to their repertoire.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani manages these 7 popular brands under Reliance Retail

Meet Gaurav Choudhary, India’s richest tech YouTuber, awarded by PM Modi, has over Rs 360 crore net worth, he is…

This actor once had 25-room bungalow, 7 cars, then lost everything, died in poverty due to...

Meet Ankit Baiyanpuria, wrestler turned fitness influencer, who was awarded Best Health and Fitness Creator by PM Modi

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Ravichandran Ashwin surpasses Anil Kumble to become first Indian bowler to....

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement