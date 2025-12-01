Cyclone Ditwah batters Sri Lanka as it claims 334 lives, leaves 370 missing
Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 3: Dhanush BEATS Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, his Hindi comeback crosses Rs 50 crores in 3 days, earns...
Mumbai Pollution: GRAP 4 restrictions intensify as city's air quality falls to 'poor' category, know what the dos and don'ts are
Dharmendra's hush-hush funeral was his wish? Hema Malini REVEALS superstar's final days were 'cruel, hurtful': 'He never wanted to be seen...'
Nita Ambani wins hearts with sweet gesture at staffer's birthday, netizens say 'so kind...', watch viral video
BIG update on Delhi Red Fort blast: NIA conducts massive terror crackdown in Kashmir, conducts raids at Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam
Meet IAS Abhinav Siwach, IIM graduate, who refused Rs 30 lakh job offer for UPSC exam, is now married to THIS IPS offer, her name is..., see viral wedding photos
Cyclone Ditwah: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh; orange alert issued
M.S Umesh, Kannada cinema legend, passes away at 80 after long battle with cancer
Parliament Winter Session: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to move bill today for new cess on tobacco, pan masala
VIRAL
A video of Nita Ambani is going viral on the internet where she can be seeing celebrating a staff's birthday. Watch viral video
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani made a staff member's birthday special by attending her celebration. In an undated Instagram video, the chairperson of Reliance Foundation was seen alongside the staff member as she cut her birthday cake.
The Ambani family, including Nita, Mukesh, and their three children Isha, Akash, and Anant, has a net worth of $105 billion, according to Forbes, making Mukesh Ambani the richest person in India. The family divides their time between Mumbai, where they reside in Antilia, one of the world's most expensive private residences, and Jamnagar, where they own a sprawling township.
An undated video posted by an Instagram fan page, ambani_updates, shows Nita Ambani and her staff member standing near a table with a chocolate cake. The staff member wore a light blue uniform, while Nita Ambani was in a red and beige co-ord set.
Nita Ambani watched as her staffer cut the cake, then fed her a piece with a spoon.
The video's on-screen caption indicated that the staff member originally shared it on social media, reading, "Thank you so much ma’am for your kindness to me. You always make my day special, I really appreciate.”
The now-viral video is gaining alot of attention on social media. Till now the video gained over 1 lakh views on Instagram and nemouros comments. Taking to the comment section one user wrote, "so kind of Ma'am," while another said, "Bemisaal Nita Ambani." Others wished Happy birthday to the staff.
Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, Nita Ambani's team organised a birthday celebration for her in Jamnagar. As the Reliance Foundation chairperson turned 62, her team gathered to celebrate.
Staff members arranged a carpet of rose petals for Mrs. Ambani to walk on. Video shows her joyful reaction upon seeing the flowers. She removed her shoes to walk on the petals and reached a beautifully decorated table with a chocolate cake.