Nita Ambani wins hearts with sweet gesture at staffer's birthday, netizens say 'so kind...', watch viral video

A video of Nita Ambani is going viral on the internet where she can be seeing celebrating a staff's birthday. Watch viral video

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani made a staff member's birthday special by attending her celebration. In an undated Instagram video, the chairperson of Reliance Foundation was seen alongside the staff member as she cut her birthday cake.

The Ambani family, including Nita, Mukesh, and their three children Isha, Akash, and Anant, has a net worth of $105 billion, according to Forbes, making Mukesh Ambani the richest person in India. The family divides their time between Mumbai, where they reside in Antilia, one of the world's most expensive private residences, and Jamnagar, where they own a sprawling township.

Nita Ambani feeds cake to staff on her birthday

An undated video posted by an Instagram fan page, ambani_updates, shows Nita Ambani and her staff member standing near a table with a chocolate cake. The staff member wore a light blue uniform, while Nita Ambani was in a red and beige co-ord set.

Nita Ambani watched as her staffer cut the cake, then fed her a piece with a spoon.

The video's on-screen caption indicated that the staff member originally shared it on social media, reading, "Thank you so much ma’am for your kindness to me. You always make my day special, I really appreciate.”

Social media reaction

The now-viral video is gaining alot of attention on social media. Till now the video gained over 1 lakh views on Instagram and nemouros comments. Taking to the comment section one user wrote, "so kind of Ma'am," while another said, "Bemisaal Nita Ambani." Others wished Happy birthday to the staff.

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, Nita Ambani's team organised a birthday celebration for her in Jamnagar. As the Reliance Foundation chairperson turned 62, her team gathered to celebrate.

Staff members arranged a carpet of rose petals for Mrs. Ambani to walk on. Video shows her joyful reaction upon seeing the flowers. She removed her shoes to walk on the petals and reached a beautifully decorated table with a chocolate cake.