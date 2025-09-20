Nita Ambani wears jaw-dropping necklace borrowed from Isha Ambani at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere, it costs Rs...

At the premier night, Nita Amani wore an extravagant necklace featuring rare paraiba tourmalines paired with heart-shaped diamonds and a sculptural turquoise-toned floral element.

Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani made a stylish appearance at the premiere of Aryan Khan’s debut directorial, The Ba**ds Of Bollywood*. Indian businesswoman and philanthropist dazzled in a gorgeous pastel-hued silk saree, but it was her statement necklace that took all the limelight away.

Recently, US influencer Julia Chafa took to Instagram, highlighting Nita Ambani's multi-million dollar diamond necklace and Paraiba gemstones.

How much does that necklace cost?

In the video, Julia revealed that Nita Ambani's taking a diamond and paraiba tourmaline necklace is likely worth much more than the $500,000 value. She added that Nita Ambani borrowed the necklace, along with a heart-shaped diamond ring, from her daughter Isha Ambani.

“Nita Ambani is an Indian billionaire worth $117 billion, and she spent $100 billion on this necklace. She just wore the craziest diamond and paraiba tourmaline necklace I've ever seen in my life. She usually likes to stick to diamonds, emeralds and rubies. So seeing her in paraiba is such a delight. The craziest part about this piece is that she borrowed the necklace from her daughter, Isha. Between all these diamonds are little paraiba tourmalines, one of the rarest gemstones in the world,” Julia said in the video.

“It looked like she (Nita) added this Glen Spiro (jewellery brand) flower to it, which features an alleged 10-carat heart-shaped diamond in there. Now, they say this necklace is worth over $500,000. I'm here to tell you it was worth a lot more than that. If she got this for $500,000, that was a steal. I don't know how many millions of dollars this cost, but what I do know is that I had to wear sunglasses, even looking at photos, because I got blinded by those diamonds,'' she added.

Julia further shared, “Another crazy part is that she (Nita) borrowed the ring from her daughter, too. Stars, they're just like us. I made a video about this ring; I don't know how many years ago. This is my favourite ring I've ever seen in my life. I want a gigantic heart-shaped diamond ring. This is my dream piece of jewellery, along with these earrings, of course, along with the necklace with the flower on it. I don't even know what to say anymore. I'll conclude that the Ambanis have the best jewellery in the entire world. Every time they wear anything, I'm hospitalised with glee separately. Just look at how beautiful Nita is. This is an unedited photo of her. How do I get my skin to look like this at 26 years old?”

