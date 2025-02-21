The Ambani family—headed by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani—controls a multi-million dollar empire across the globe with footprints in several sectors including textiles, media and telecommunications. They became the richest Indian family a few years ago, but the world started noticing their influence in the recent years. Then the super grand wedding of the younger Ambani—Anant Ambani—took place with Radhika Merchant, who is also from a big business family.

This wedding and the grandeur it projected made the world powers sit and take notice of India’s growing impact. Nita Ambani, in a recent interview by Bloomberg Television, was asked, “There were some critics out there about how ostentatious and lavish the wedding was. Does it bother you when you hear those criticism?”

She very politely replied, “You know every parent wants to do their best for children’s wedding and that’s what we did. In all this, it was the made in India brand that came out. I am just happy that I was able to bring to the center-stage our Indian traditions, Indian tradition and Indian culture.”

She further expressed her happiness as a mother. She was asked, “Was there one moment which touched you, something to remember?”

She said, “My son Anant has been fighting obesity from a very young age because of asthma and when he went up on the stage as a confident bridegroom, he told me ‘mom, it’s not what I am physically, it’s what my heart is.’ And I saw him holding his partner’s hand. I think that was the most touching feeling.”

Though the wedding was very lavish and could be labelled by some as needless display of money, but it has also brought India, as a nation, some glory at the world stage. This wedding also went against the stereotypical perception of India in the western eyes.

READ | Aishwarya Rai predicted Indian films would rule the world in 2012 interview with David Frost