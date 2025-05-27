In the video, Nita Ambani was seen walking with a sense of serenity, surrounded by her security detail on the temple premises.

Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday and offered prayers. Nita Ambani reached the Golden Temple on Monday evening to offer prayers at the sacred Darbar Sahib. She is also the owner of the Mumbai Indians IPL team. Her visit coincided with the match between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

In the video, Nita Ambani was seen walking with a sense of serenity, surrounded by her security detail on the temple premises. She was accompanied by staff and security as entered the temple. The billionaire’s wife chose a more understated and respectful attire for the occasion, ditching her usual penchant for designer outfits. She opted for a simple yet elegant denim paired with a top. She draped a dupatta around her head as a gesture of reverence. Her meaningful choice of attire highlighted her respect for the sacred place.

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings locked horns at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

A hard-fought fifty from Suryakumar Yadav and a vital cameo from Naman Dhir powered Mumbai Indians (MI) to 184/6 in 20 overs against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). PBKS needed to chase 185 runs in the second innings to finish their league stage on top of the points table. Arshdeep, Jansen, and Vyshak took two wickets each, while spinner Harpreet Brar took one wicket.

In this high-stakes fixture, both Mumbai and Punjab hoped to end the night with two points, as a victory would guarantee a spot in Playoffs 1, while the losing side would be destined to feature in the Eliminator clash. However, PBKS clinched Qualifier 1 and sent MI to the Eliminator.

Meanwhile, Nita’s Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is set to host its inaugural "India Weekend" in New York City from September 12-14, 2025. The event will celebrate India's rich heritage, its best of Indian music, theatre, fashion, cuisine, and traditions on a global stage at Lincoln Center. The event is set to feature India's largest theatrical production, "The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation," along with a vibrant "Great Indian Bazaar" with food, crafts, music, and shopping experiences.



(With inputs from ANI)