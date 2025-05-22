Photos of Nita Ambani sanitising Bumrah's hands before a handshake gained significant attention on social media platforms.

Following the Mumbai Indians' thrilling win over the Delhi Capitals, which secured their place in the IPL playoffs alongside Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat Titans ,(GT) and Punjab Kings ,(PBKS) Nita Ambani, the team's owner, took the opportunity to emphasise the importance of adhering to COVID-19 protocols. After the match at Wankhede Stadium, where MI triumphed by 59 runs, Ambani was observed reminding players, including Jasprit Bumrah, to sanitise their hands before engaging in handshakes, highlighting the continued need for caution amidst rising COVID-19 cases across various states in India.

Nita Ambani, after the match, was seen personally ensuring the players' adherence to COVID-19 safety measures. She poured hand sanitizer onto Jasprit Bumrah's palm and then did the same for MI leg-spinner Karn Sharma. Bumrah complied with the request, participating in the celebrations only after sanitising his hands.

Photos of Nita Ambani sanitising Bumrah's hands before a handshake gained significant attention on Wednesday evening, circulating widely on social media platforms.

In a related effort to maintain safety, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya chose to use fist bumps instead of handshakes to express gratitude to the ground staff.

COVID-19 cases are currently experiencing an increase in several parts of India, including Kerala, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh. The number of active cases has surpassed 250.

The Indian Premier League has also been impacted. Travis Head, the Australian opening batter for Sunrisers Hyderabad, was sidelined for a match after testing positive for COVID-19, which also led to a delay in his arrival in India.

Meanwhile coming batck to the match, on Wednesday, Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 73, along with a strong finish by Naman Dhir, propelled the Mumbai Indians into the Indian Premier League playoffs, following a decisive 59-run victory over the Delhi Capitals.