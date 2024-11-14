The Tira Beauty event was a glamorous gathering, and Nita Ambani couldn’t have been prouder of her daughter’s achievements, showing her full support for Isha's journey.

Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, captivated attendees at a beauty event held at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. She was there to support her daughter Isha Ambani’s new venture, and the stylish duo quickly became the center of attention with their coordinated designer outfits. However, it was Nita Ambani’s unique popcorn-shaped handbag that truly stole the spotlight.

The Tira Beauty event was a glamorous gathering, and Nita Ambani couldn’t have been prouder of her daughter’s achievements, showing her full support for Isha's journey. The mother-daughter pair dazzled with their fashion choices. In a video shared by fashion influencer Sufi Motiwala, who rates celebrity looks, he praised Isha’s outfit, giving it an impressive “100 out of 100.” When he playfully asked Nita to rate her own look, she modestly replied, “I just wear what I like. I don’t have a stylist.” Isha, however, gave her mother a perfect 10.

Nita’s look for the evening included a chic black ensemble with a sparkling, flowing skirt paired with a structured white tweed jacket trimmed in black, adding a modern edge to her elegant style. She completed the outfit with a statement popcorn-shaped Chanel handbag adorned with pearls. Her loose curls, winged eyeliner, full lashes, defined brows, mauve lips, and rosy cheeks added the finishing touches, exuding confidence and sophistication.