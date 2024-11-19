In an old video interview, Nita Ambani revealed interesting details about the Ambanis disclosing who is behind the multi-millionaire family’s lavishly designed house, grand celebrations and more.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani are one big family with sons Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani; and a daughter Isha Ambani. The family has beautiful daughters-in-law, Shloka and Radhika Merchant, and grandchildren–Prithvi, Aadiya, Krishna, and Veda. Mukesh’s mother Kokilaben Ambani is the pillar of support who mentors the family, however, the operation of the house is managed by someone else.

In an old video interview, Nita Ambani revealed interesting details about Ambanis and disclosed who is behind the multi-millionaire family’s lavishly-designed house, grand celebrations and more. Not only this, but the philanthropist also divulged details about who is romantic her or her husband. In the viral video, Nita sat with famous Bollywood designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and honestly answered the questions fired at her.

In the video, Abu Jani asks who starts the fight in the house and then makes up, and Nita takes her name. He asks, “Who keeps the in-laws happy, she answers, “I do”. “Who disciplines kids? And Nita says she does. “Who is the interior decorator?”, and Nita again says it's her. Her answers surprise Abu and Sandeep as they laugh saying, “It’s you and you!” They further move ahead with their questions and ask who decides the guest list, and take a sigh of relief when Nita takes Mukesh’s name finally. When asked who is in the temper most, Nita answered “None of us.”

Further, the designer duo enquires who is romantic, to which Nita quickly answers that it’s none other than Mukesh. Nita further reveals that Mukesh has the final word in the family. But the designer duo refuses to believe despite Nita reiterating that he does have the final word. Abu Jani differs saying that at home she must have the final word, to which she disagrees saying, “You can ask the children.” However, the designer duo maintains that to them she is the boss, and Nita laughs.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani's net worth is estimated at around Rs 9,81,471 crore, making him India's richest person as of October 2024.