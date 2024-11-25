Nita Ambani, known for her elegant fashion sense, wore a navy-blue tweed pantsuit for IPL Auction 2025.



Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s wife, Nita Ambani never disappoints when it comes to pulling off couture ensembles and luxury jewellery. The businesswoman recently made an impeccable fashion statement at the IPL Auction 2025 in Jeddah, Dubai. She exuded boss lady vibes in a navy blue tweed pantsuit featuring two-side flap pockets, notched lapels and buttoned cuffs. She paired the well-fitted blazer with wide-leg trousers and looked elegant.

Nita’s pantsuit comes with a hefty price tag, with the blazer alone costing around $565, which is approximately Rs 47000. The matching pant is priced at $385, around Rs 31000. The entire ensemble, from the brand Maje, costs $950, which in Indian currency amounts to Rs 78000. The philanthropist elevated her pricy look with diamonds worth crores. She accentuated her look with a pair of diamond stud earrings and a statement diamond ring. She picked chic Prada sunglasses, a luxury handbag and high-heels to complete her bossy look. Check her look here:

Nita opted for minimal makeup done by makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar. She applied nude eyeshadow, a stroke of kajal, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick to complete her flawless look. Chemburkar was assisted by hairstylist Hiral Bhatia, who styled Nita’s hair in soft curls perfectly rounding off her chic look.

Meanwhile, a video of Nita is doing rounds on the internet where she can be seen praying ahead of the high-stakes auction. As the bid began, she was captured touching her ears and forehead in a last-minute prayer. This was not the first time, she was also clicked for her team's success in the IPL in 2019. She was seen chanting during the last ball of the IPL final 2019. After Mumbai Indians triumphed over Chennai Super Kings, fans enquired about Ambani's strong prayers.