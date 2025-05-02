Nita recently shared a heartfelt moment with the Mumbai Indians team during a call, reflecting on the passing of her beloved pet, Happy. She expressed her gratitude when the team members, including Mahela and Hardik, affectionately mentioned Happy's name.

The Ambani family, one of India's wealthiest and most influential families, recently suffered a heartbreaking loss with the passing of their beloved pet, Happy, a cherished golden retriever. Happy had become an integral part of the family's public life, frequently making appearances at major family events and capturing the hearts of many with his adorable presence.

One of Happy's most memorable moments was at the engagement ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, where he played a special role by carrying the wedding ring. This moment went viral on the internet, with many people falling in love with Happy's charming personality.

The Ambani family, particularly Nita Ambani, is deeply mourning the loss of their beloved pet. Nita shared a touching moment with the Mumbai Indians, the IPL team she is closely associated with, reminiscing about how they would affectionately call Happy by his name. Nita recently shared a heartfelt moment with the Mumbai Indians team during a call, reflecting on the passing of Happy. She expressed her gratitude when the team members, including Mahela and Hardik, affectionately mentioned Happy's name. "It's nice that everyone said 'Happy'... it feels good. We're remembering him in a happy way," she said.



The team's gesture touched the hearts of many, with fans taking to social media to pay tribute to Happy. One user commented, "Happy would always be our very own! Paltan cha Happy!" Many others responded with heart and crying emojis, expressing their sorrow and sending love to the Ambani family.

In a poignant tribute, the Ambani family held a prayer meeting in Happy's memory, where they remembered him as more than just a pet – a loyal companion, a source of comfort, and a constant presence of unconditional love. The family fondly recalled the special bond they shared with Happy, celebrating his life and legacy.



