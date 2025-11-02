Nita Ambani seeks blessings from mother Purnima Dalal on her 62nd birthday, wins hearts online

In the video, Poornima Dalal is seen placing her feet on a traditional thali filled with water - a symbol of purity and respect.

Nita Ambani celebrated her 62nd birthday on November 1, and a video of her taking her mother's blessings on this occasion is going viral on social media. In this clip shared on Instagram, Nita Ambani is seen kneeling in front of her mother, Purnima Dalal and taking her blessings by touching her feet.

In the video, Poornima Dalal is seen placing her feet on a traditional thali filled with water - a symbol of purity and respect. Sitting on a chair, she smiles and blesses her daughter, while Neeta expresses her respect and gratitude traditionally.

The caption of the post reads, "Influenced by tradition, blessed by love - Nita Ambani's eternal respect for her mother's blessings says everything."

Watch the video here:

The moment has created a niche among internet users, with many praising Nita Ambani's modesty despite being one of India's most influential women.

"Touching her feet shows true parenting," one user wrote. Another commented, "This is the true essence of Indian womanhood."

A third user wrote, "His values ​​are truly inspiring." One user wrote, "She sets a beautiful example for everyone."

