Nita Ambani's message for bahu Radhika at Reliance AGM goes viral, here's what she said

Radhika got introduced to the Reliance family in the AGM held on August 29 where Nita Ambani thanked everyone and also said how much she loves and appreciates Radhika

At the 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Ltd, the lovely Nita Ambani made a heartfelt speech where she extended her arm of fellowship to the new bride in the family, Radhika Merchant. Radhika got introduced to the Reliance family in the AGM held on August 29 where Nita Ambani thanked everyone and also said how much she loves and appreciates Radhika.

The kind and loving mother that Nita Ambani is, her speech was full of love and appreciation towards the major achievement in the life of her younger son Anant Ambani. Anant and Radhika got married on July 12 and this was a new beginning for them. The festivities lasted for several months and the pre-wedding functions were held in Jamnagar and a cruise wedding.

While delivering her speech, Nita Ambani talked about Anant’s new initiatives, which include setting up of a gigantic animal treatment facility in Jamnagar known as ‘Vantara’. Of these, 3500 acres are involved in animal rescue and rehabilitation, hence showing Anant’s desire to serve and his bond with his family business. Jamnagar is very important as it is the birthplace of Kokilaben Ambani, the mother of Anant and the karmabhoomi of Dhirubhai Ambani.

Speaking out her proud feeling, Nita Ambani said, “Mukesh and I, are very proud to see that Anant has made Jamnagar his land of service. ” She also thanked millions of Indians for their good wishes for the newly-wed couple. “This year, Anant got married to Radhika, which is a big step in his life and with open arms and hearts full of love, we welcome Radhika into our Reliance family,” she further said.

Nita Ambani was very warm in her words for Radhika and embraced her as a family member with love in her heart. “We are very thankful for your blessings and good wishes which you have showered for Anant and Radhika for their marriage,” she added. “You have bestowed many more blessings to make the conjugal life of Anant and Radhika even more beautiful,”