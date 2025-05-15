On Nita Ambani's 43rd birthday in 2007, Billionaire Mukesh Ambani gifted a lavish private jet to his wife for a comfortable journey. The jet is like a full fledged 5 star hotel room in itself with all high-end facilities

Long uncomfortable flights are not for Ambanis. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his sons has their own lavish private jets for ultimate comfort. But Nita Ambani's private jet has no match in luxury and comfort. Asia's richest businessman gifted his wife a private jet on her birthday. Nita Ambani is a philanthropist, and has travelled across the world. To make her flights hassle free, Mukesh Ambani gave her the best gift.

Inside Nita Ambani's Private Jet

On Nita Ambani's 44th birthday in 2007, Billionaire Mukesh Ambani gifted a lavish private jet to his wife for a comfortable journey. This private jet was not any ordinary jet, its estimated cost was around Rs.230 crore (over USD 27 million).

The jet is like a full fledged 5 star hotel room in itself with all high-end facilities. Nita Ambani's private jet is Airbus 319, a custom made private jet that has all the required facilities, from comfortable to fancy. Diving deeper into details, it has a lavish master bedroom with an attached washroom. Moreover, it has a meeting room and a sky lounge. Around 10-12 people can be easily accommodated. From resting on plushy seats to business meetings, Nita Ambani can do it all in her private jet.

Inside Mukesh Ambani's private jet

Mukesh Ambani owns a Boeing 737 Max 9, this is just one of the latest additions in his jet collection. It is high-tech and has LEAP-18 engines. Interestingly, it is one of the most expensive private jets.

For those who are not aware, Mukesh Ambani is the chairman of Reliance Industries and is one of the richest men in the world. His wife Nita Ambani is the founder of Dhirubhai Ambani International, and The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. They have three children, Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani.