Most of us start our good morning with a nice cup of tea. Even billionaires start their morning with either a coffee or a cup of tea. However, some of us either start our cup of chai on a tapri or our home, so our most expensive chai also would be around Rs 100 or Rs 150...However, how much costly a billionaire’s cup of tea would be is shocking. The price here is not for the tea but the cup in which they drink the hot beverage.

Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani is the chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and of Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Her entrepreneurial and philanthropist works are equally profitable and impacting. And so is her fashion and her sense of lifestyle. She balances her lifestyle with elegant fashion choices, profitable investments and business ideas as well as the way she has commanded a personality that speaks for itself.

That is reflected in her everyday choices and the way she leads her life including her morning cup of tea, Nita Ambani has a beautiful and exquisite collection of porcelain cups. Her collection shows how much she loves to have a good collection of teacups. As Nita Ambani’s favourite drink is tea so is the love for owning a collection of teacups. The cups from which Nita Ambani drinks her favourite drinks are very expensive as they are owned by one of the most expensive brands in the world.

Behind Nita Ambani’s favourite cup of chai

Nita Ambani’s cup of tea is by Japan’s oldest and most expensive crockery brand, Noritech. The brand packs a 50 pieces cup set which cost around Rs 1.5 crore rupees which also has a gold border. Each cup is worth Rs 3 lakhs. The kind of unique design that Noritech offers is rare in any other brand.

Not just this, her house Antilia which is wort Rs 15,000 crore houses 27-storey building located on Altamount Road in Mumbai. It is one of the most expensive private properties in the world with amenities like gym, spa, several swimming pools, and even a movie theater.