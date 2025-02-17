While leaving from Randhir Kapoor’s birthday party, Shloka Mehta was spotted with her kids, where she was praised for picking up litter dropped by kid.

Shloka Mehta, daughter-in-law of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, was recently seen at Randhir Kapoor's 78th birthday celebration. In a video shared on Instagram by paparazzi Varinder Chawla, Shloka was spotted leaving the event with her children, Prithvi and Veda. However, it was her gesture of picking up litter left by a child that caught the attention of social media users.

Social media users quickly praised Shloka for her thoughtfulness, applauding her for this small yet significant act of responsibility.

Meanwhile, Nita Ambani's 'badi bahu' Shloka Mehta was recently seen at the inaugural sports day organised by the Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School (NMAJS). The event, which united children and their families for a day of enjoyable activities, featured several prominent celebrities, including Shloka, who attended to support her children.

Several parents, including Shloka Mehta and Natasa Stankovic, participated in the running races, contributing to the sprited atmosphere of the event.

The school's Instagram post captured the day's energy and enthusiasm, stating, "A Day of Joy, Energy, and Triumph!" It continued, "Our little champions ran, jumped, and played their hearts out at our first NMAJS EYC Sports Day—a celebration of teamwork, determination, and endless fun! From exciting races to friendly cheers, every child gave their best, reminding us that the true spirit of sports lies in participation, effort, and joy."

The school also expressed appreciation for the teachers, parents, and organisers who contributed to making the day memorable, sharing images of the children participating in events alongside parents enjoying the festivities.

Shloka Mehta, daughter of businessman Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta, tied the knot with, elder son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambai, Akash Ambani on March 9, 2019. The couple are proud parents of two children - Prithvi, who was born in December 2020, and Veda, born in May 2023.