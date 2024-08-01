Nita Ambani reveals Mukesh Ambani’s favourite snack, have you tried it?

According to Nita, Mukesh Ambani is very disciplined about his diet. He prefers homemade food and limits himself to eating out only once a week

When you think of Mukesh Ambani, one of the richest men in Asia, you might imagine a life filled with lavish meals. But, the reality might surprise you.

Business magnate Mukesh Ambani, despite his immense wealth, has a diet rooted in simplicity and tradition. A proud resident of Gujarat, Ambani's culinary preferences lean towards home-cooked, healthy foods, with a particular fondness for Gujarati cuisine. His wife, Nita Ambani, once shared intriguing details about his dietary habits during a visit to Varanasi, where she indulged in the local chaat and interacted with residents.

According to Nita, Mukesh Ambani is very disciplined about his diet. He prefers homemade food and limits himself to eating out only once a week. Among his favourite snacks is the traditional Gujarati delicacy, Panki, which is made from rice flour.

Panki is a unique snack that incorporates fenugreek leaves and turmeric, and it’s cooked between banana leaves, imparting a distinct natural aroma. Typically served with chutney and pickle, this snack is not just flavorful but also packed with health benefits.

So, why is Panki considered healthy? The banana leaves used in cooking release antioxidants into the dish. The rice flour provides carbohydrates, while the fenugreek and other spices add essential vitamins and minerals. The minimal use of ghee and oil makes it a low-fat snack, ideal for those watching their weight.

Moreover, Panki is gluten-free, making it suitable for people with gluten sensitivities. While it may have lower fibre content, the addition of fenugreek compensates for this, enhancing its digestibility.

For those aiming for weight loss, Panki is an excellent choice. It's low in fat, low in calories, and has a low glycemic index, making it a healthy addition to any diet.

Next time you think of Mukesh Ambani, remember that his secret to health might just lie in the simplicity of a traditional snack like Panki. Have you tried it yet?