Viral

Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani's dazzling diamond accessories steal the show at Ganeshotsav

The Ambani family dazzled at their Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, with Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Anant Ambani stealing the spotlight in elegant ethnic outfits and stunning diamond accessories.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 12:32 PM IST

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 celebration at Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia: The Ambani family celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in grand style at their iconic residence, Antilia, and as expected, it was a star-studded affair. The celebration was not just about tradition and devotion; it also showcased the impeccable style and grace of the Ambani family, particularly Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Anant Ambani, who caught everyone's attention with their stunning ethnic outfits and dazzling diamond accessories.

As the evening progressed, Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Anant Ambani stepped out of Antilia to greet the paparazzi and media gathered outside. The trio, known for their elegant fashion choices, posed for photos, looking radiant in their traditional attire. Their outfits and accessories were the talk of the town, adding an extra layer of sparkle to the Ganeshotsav festivities.

The Stunning Accessories:

Diamond accessories played a central role in enhancing their look for the celebration. Nita Ambani, always a picture of grace, wore a selection of glittering diamond jewelry. Her accessories included dangling diamond earrings, a massive diamond ring, intricately designed kadhas (bracelets), a diamond-studded hairpin, and a multi-string pearl necklace adorned with diamonds. These pieces added a regal touch to her already sophisticated look.

 

 

 

Radhika Merchant, the newest member of the Ambani family, also dazzled in her choice of diamond jewelry. She wore a choker necklace that matched perfectly with her earrings. A single-strand mangalsutra (a traditional necklace worn by married women in India) added a classic touch, while her kadhas completed the look, making her the center of attention.

Anant Ambani, known for his love of luxurious brooches, didn’t disappoint either. For the Ganeshotsav celebration, he opted for a specially designed brooch featuring Lord Ganesha, which was the highlight of his outfit. In addition to the brooch, the diamond buttons on his jacket added a subtle yet luxurious detail to his ensemble.

The Ethnic Outfits:

Radhika Merchant, known for her impeccable fashion sense, wore a silk saree that stood out for its rich detailing. The saree featured zardosi-embroidered gold borders, a multi-colored print, and intricate embroidery, making it a perfect choice for the festive occasion. She paired the saree with a matching gold backless blouse, which added a modern twist to her traditional outfit. Her makeup was on point, with a center-parted bun, feathered brows, a dainty bindi, glowing skin, rouge-tinted cheeks, and soft pink lips completing her glamorous look.

 

Nita Ambani complemented her daughter-in-law’s style with equal elegance. She chose a purple saree that was heavily embroidered, pairing it with a rani pink blouse. Her side-parted bun, pink lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, and bindi enhanced her traditional look, making her appearance both graceful and festive.

The Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Antilia was a blend of tradition, style, and luxury. Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Anant Ambani not only honored the festival but also made a fashion statement, showcasing how to celebrate with both devotion and elegance. Their outfits and accessories, especially the dazzling diamonds, were the highlight of the evening, leaving everyone in awe of their impeccable style.

 

