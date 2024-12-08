In the photo, Nita Ambani paired her red outfit with a beige cream shawl decorated with colourful paisleys and floral patterns.

Nita Ambani is known for her elegant style and love for traditional Indian fashion. A viral photo from Isha Ambani’s wedding shows her wearing what is believed to be the world’s most expensive shawl. This stunning piece is a Pashmina Kani shawl, famous for its beauty and fine craftsmanship.

The Pashmina Kani shawl is made from the soft wool of the Changthangi goat, found in the hills of Ladakh. These shawls are carefully handwoven on traditional looms, a process that takes months or even years to finish. This hard work and attention to detail make them highly valuable and luxurious. Reports say that a pure Pashmina Kani shawl can cost up to Rs 6 lakh, making it a prized possession.

In the photo, Nita Ambani paired her red outfit with a beige cream shawl decorated with colourful paisleys and floral patterns. The intricate design and vibrant colours highlight the skill of the artisans who create these masterpieces. Her choice not only showcases her elegant fashion sense but also reflects her love for Indian textiles and traditional crafts.

Pashmina shawls are more than just clothing. They are often passed down through generations as treasured family heirlooms. They represent a blend of art, culture, and history, making them timeless pieces with great emotional and cultural value.