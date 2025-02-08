Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani shared a candid moment with actress Priyanka Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas, at Siddharth Chopra's wedding ceremony held in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Siddharth Chopra tied the knot with Neelam Upadhyaya on February 6, 2025, amid dance, music and fun moments.

Amidst the celebrations, an adorable video of Nita Ambani's candid moment with Nick Jonas is doing rounds on social media, delighting netizens.

In the video, shared on Instaram, the duo can be seen standing next to each other, cheering on the wedding festivities.

Watch

"NitaAmbani and NickJonas share a special moment at SiddharthChopra’s wedding", the clip was captioned.

Nita Ambani was seen wearing a beautiful red saree, paired with a shimmering necklace. She kept her hair tied in a low bun, looking all goregeous.

It was Nick Jonas who stole the show

Snippets from Siddharth and Neelam's wedding have widely been shared online, featuring the family's fun moments amidst the festivities.

However, it was Nick Jonas who truly shined like a star, making a stylish entry at the Sangeet ceremony. He delivered a lively performance on 'Maan Meri Jaan', garnishing praises for everyone.

Priyanka Chopra also enchanted guests with an emphatic dance performance to her hit songs 'Darling' from '7 Khoon Maaf' and other foot tapping songs.