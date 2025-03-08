Power couple Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary today, i.e., March 8. The couple exchanged vows on March 8, 1985. Over the years, they have come to be recognised as India's most influential figures.

As the duo marks their 40 years of togetherness, a throwback video of them dancing at son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish wedding is doing rounds on social media.

Watch

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in July, 2024, in a star-studded ceremony, attended by dignitaries from around the globe.

Meanwhile, in the now-viral video, Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani are seen dancing to iconic song - 'Pyaar huaa ikraar huaa'.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Superb performance", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "Oh my god", dropping heart emojis in the comment section.

A third joined, "Beautiful".