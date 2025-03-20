Nita Ambani met celebrity chef Vikas Khanna at her Mumabi residence Antilia. An Ambani fan page shared the pictures of the meeting.

Nita Ambani hosted celebrity chef Vikas Khanna and his mother at her Mumbai residence, Antilia. The pictures were shared on social media on March 19 by a fan page.

The pictures show Nita Ambani posing with Vikas Khanna and his mother as she receives tokens from them, including a flower bouquet and a cookbook by Vikas Khanna. The caption read, “Nita Ambani with Indian-American celebrity chef Vikas Khanna at Antilia.” For the occasion, Nita wore a simple peach-coloured suit set.

The images were shared by the fan page named "ambani_update".

About Nita Ambani's suit

The peach suit Nita Ambani wore, crafted from cotton silk fabric, features a crew neckline, quarter-length sleeves, delicate floral embroidery done on the bodice, side slits, and a relaxed silhouette. She wore the kurta with matching flared pants and a dupatta. The intricate floral embroidery on the borders of the dupatta added a delicate feminine charm to the ensemble.

Nita Ambani, known for wearing the most luxurious jewels, chose diamond ear studs to complete her look. With her hair tied in a side-parted ponytail, she chose to go bare-faced to meet with her guests at Antilia. She opted for darkened brows, a red bindi, glossy pink lips, and a glowing face to round it all off.

Meanwhile, Indian chef Vikas Khanna is one of the most beloved Indian chefs. An award-winning Michelin-starred chef and host of the highly rated prime-time show MasterChef India, he has authored more than 25 books.