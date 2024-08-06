Twitter
Nita Ambani, Kokilaben Ambani is distressed of this habit of Mukesh Ambani, it is...

Mukesh Ambani is a successful businessman and a renowned billionaire who inspires millions. However, there's one habit of his who annoys his wife, Neeta Ambani.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 04:39 PM IST

Nita Ambani, Kokilaben Ambani is distressed of this habit of Mukesh Ambani, it is...
Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani (Image/ANI)
Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, often referred to as 'power couple', have been happily married for over 35 years. Mukesh Ambani, who owns Reliance enterprises, is a renowned billionaire and the 11th richest person in the world, according to the Forbes report. Besides being a successful businessman, Ambani is an obedient son, a loving husband and a great father. 

Every member of the Ambani family is inspired by Mukesh in one way or another. However, there is a particular habit of the billionaire that 'annoys' his wife, Nita.

1. Mukesh Ambani as a perfect 'family man'

In a recent interview, Nita Ambani called her husband Mukesh a perfect 'family man'. Despite being innundated with work around the clock, he manages to have dinner with his family and makes efforts to spend quality time with them. She said that the couple often goes on outing to spend quality time together away from their busy lives. 

2. Nita Ambani wants to 'change' this habit of her husband, Mukesh

While Nita Ambani heaped praise on her husband for being the perfect 'family man', she also complained about his 'foody' habits. Nita revealed that Mukesh is a big foody and that it was not good for his health. She went on to tell that her husband dug Idli-Sambhar from popular Mysore cafe in Mumbai. She expressed her desire to change the habit of husband Mukesh. 

3. This habit of Mukesh Ambani troubles her mother, Kokilaben Ambani too

Every mother wants her children to remain happy and healthy. Kokilaben, being a mother, is often distressed by his food habits. 

4. Mukesh Ambani opting for a change in his habits 

In the interview, Nita Ambani further revealed that Mukesh was making change in his foody habits. He has started relying on a balanced diet and does Yoga regularly to keep himself fit and fine. 

Recently, the wedding of Ambani scion Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant garnered limelight and attention from across the world. The festivities saw many celebrities from around the globe arriving in India to attend the mega function. Not only Mukesh, his son Anant too loves food. 

A wide range of food items including Cashew roll, mountain chimichurri, fresh cheese, Extreme altitude seeds, smoked tomato and Amazonian cassava textures, coconut milk, Pesarattu (an Andhra Pradesh dish), etc were served. 

The couple tied the knot on July 12 this year with great fanfare and pomp. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
