Nita Ambani was seen dancing with students at her grandson Prithvi's school during Navratri celebrations.

Nita Ambani, the chairperson of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School (NMAJS) in Bandra, Mumbai, was spotted enjoying Navratri with garba, dandiya, and music alongside the children of the prestigious school.

Photos posted on the school's official Instagram account show Nita Ambani dancing and participating in dandiya with the children. Her daughter, Isha Ambani, was also in attendance, joining the children as they danced to festive music.

"The school came alive with garba and dandiya, as our leaders danced alongside students, making it an unforgettable day filled with music, laughter, and the spirit of togetherness! The happiness on everyone’s faces truly captured the magic of the day," the caption read.

This comes after Nita Ambani's recent visit to the school, where she interacted with a classroom of children, including her grandson Prithvi Ambani and Jehangir 'Jeh' Ali Khan, son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Nita Ambani was photographed reading books to young children, with one image showing her sitting on a chair and reading a "Peppa Pig" book to smiling kids seated on the floor. The caption for the photo stated, "Thursday, 3rd October, was a super special day at the #NMAJS Early Years Campus as we had a surprise visit from our Chairperson, Mrs. Nita Ambani!"

She engaged with the children by providing them with toys and participating in their art and craft projects. She also joined them at the lunch table, sharing a meal with the kids.

Meanwhile, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School covers an area of 300,000 square feet and emphasizes primary and middle school education, serving classes 1 to 7. Additionally, the Early Years Campus, which spans 30,000 square feet, is dedicated to pre-school and kindergarten students.