Nita Ambani was captured on camera as she entered a luxury textile store in Bengaluru last night. The chairperson of the Reliance Foundation was seen at The House of Angadi, a premium retail brand that specialises in handloom sarees, textiles, and curated ethnic wear. Dressed in a dark blue co-ord set, she greeted onlookers with a gesture of joined hands before making her way into the store.

Videos posted by an Instagram fan page capture Nita Ambani arriving at the historic luxury textile store, accompanied by tight security. She waved to her fans before entering the store.

Nita Ambani was reported to have shopped for sarees at the store, which has a 600-year- old history. Although it has a rich legacy, The House of Angadi gained significant attention when Deepika Padukone wore one of their creations for her Mangalorean wedding in Italy in 2018. She also opted for an Angadi saree for her reception in Bengaluru.

The official Instagram account of The House of Angadi expressed gratitude towards Nita Ambani after her visit. They also posted a picture of the Reliance Foundation chairperson's note in the visitor's book.

Additionally, a photograph shared by The House of Angadi features Nita Ambani at the store alongside K Radharaman. The Instagram post included a message stating, “Thank you Mrs. Nita Ambani for your warmth and patronage.”

Nita Ambani expressed her appreciation for The House of Angadi by writing in the visitor's book, “Wonderful to be here and experience our Indian heritage.” The store shared a picture of her comment on Instagram.

Meanwhile, for her safety, she was seen in Mukesh Ambani's bulletproof car Mercedes-Benz S600 Guard, worth Rs 10 crore.