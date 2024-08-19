Nita Ambani gifts Anant Ambani's wife Radhika Merchant an expensive...

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani once gifted Radhika Merchant, an expensive pearl and choker neckpiece in 2022.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, exchanged vows with Radhika Merchant on July 12, 2024. The couple celebrated with a lavish three-day pre-wedding event in Jamnagar, Gujarat, graced by prominent figures from the business and entertainment realms.

Radhika shared that their love story blossomed during a leisurely drive with friends, leading to their relationship. Their engagement took place in 2022 at the revered Srinathji Temple in Rajasthan.

Nita Ambani, known for her close bond with her choti bahu, Radhika Merchant, amazed everyone by gifting a stunning pearl and diamond choker necklace to her daughter-in-law. Radhika elegantly showcased the necklace in July 2022, pairing it with a beautiful golden lehenga, radiating elegance. While the precise value of the exquisite piece remains undisclosed, Nita Ambani's gesture serves as an inspiration to mothers-in-law everywhere.

In April 2022, Mukesh Ambani made headlines by purchasing a luxurious sea-facing mansion in Palm Jumeirah for his youngest son, Anant Ambani, and his wife, Radhika Merchant. Situated in one of Dubai's upscale neighbourhoods, the extravagant property spans 3000 square feet, boasting 10 bedrooms and a private beach stretching 70 meters. The jaw-dropping price tag of Rs. 640 crores, as reported by News 18, marks this purchase as one of the most significant residential property transactions in Dubai.

Meanwhile, soon after the grand wedding, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant went to Paris with Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal to attend the Olympics. Beside attending the games, the newly-wed couple went to Disneyland with family. They also went for a family dinner in Paris.