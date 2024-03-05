Nita Ambani flashes 52.58-carat diamond ring during Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding, its price is Rs...

Know all about Nita Ambani's huge diamond ring. You will be shocked to know its whopping price.

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani hosted a grand three-day-long pre-wedding bash for their youngest son Anant Ambani, who is soon to marry the daughter of Viren Merchant, Radhika Merchant.

Nita Ambani is known for her extravagant collection of clothes and jewellery. One piece of jewellery that stuck with people was the huge emerald green necklace that she donned on the third day of the Anant-Radhika pre-wedding celebration.

She paired it with a Manish Malhotra-designed Kanchipuram Saree. While her necklace, reportedly worth a whopping Rs 400 to 500 crore stole the show, many missed to notice a huge diamond ring on Mrs Ambani's finger.

This ring is reportedly called the Mirror of Paradise and it has existed since the Mughal times. The huge diamond ring is approximately priced at Rs 53 crore. It weighs 52.58 carats. Nita Ambani was also seen wearing the same ring at the NMACC inauguration ceremony as well.

