Twitter
Headlines

Alia Bhatt to play super agent in YRF Spy Universe actioner, insider confirms, filming to start from...

Instagram, Facebook down for thousands of users in India, other parts of world

Nita Ambani flashes 52.58-carat diamond ring during Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding, its price is Rs...

Tina Gada: Rising UX designer, transforming fintech experiences

Imtiaz Ali reacts to Bollywood's revival after dull phase, says 'logon ne kaha tha....' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Alia Bhatt to play super agent in YRF Spy Universe actioner, insider confirms, filming to start from...

Nita Ambani flashes 52.58-carat diamond ring during Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding, its price is Rs...

Tina Gada: Rising UX designer, transforming fintech experiences

Meet CSK star player who is cashing in on IPL 2024 to expand his business

Bowlers with 100+ wickets for one team in IPL history

Healthy juices to prevent heart blockages and blood clots

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Khan Trio Sets Stage On Fire With ‘Naatu Naatu’ Performance At Pre-Wedding Gala

Alia Bhatt to play super agent in YRF Spy Universe actioner, insider confirms, filming to start from...

Imtiaz Ali reacts to Bollywood's revival after dull phase, says 'logon ne kaha tha....' | Exclusive

India's highest-paid villain charged Rs 150 crore for one film; it's not Kamal Haasan, Bobby Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Emraan

HomeViral

Viral

Nita Ambani flashes 52.58-carat diamond ring during Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding, its price is Rs...

Know all about Nita Ambani's huge diamond ring. You will be shocked to know its whopping price.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Mar 05, 2024, 08:45 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani hosted a grand three-day-long pre-wedding bash for their youngest son Anant Ambani, who is soon to marry the daughter of Viren Merchant, Radhika Merchant. 

Nita Ambani is known for her extravagant collection of clothes and jewellery. One piece of jewellery that stuck with people was the huge emerald green necklace that she donned on the third day of the Anant-Radhika pre-wedding celebration. 

She paired it with a Manish Malhotra-designed Kanchipuram Saree. While her necklace, reportedly worth a whopping Rs 400 to 500 crore stole the show, many missed to notice a huge diamond ring on Mrs Ambani's finger. 

This ring is reportedly called the Mirror of Paradise and it has existed since the Mughal times.  The huge diamond ring is approximately priced at Rs 53 crore. It weighs 52.58 carats. Nita Ambani was also seen wearing the same ring at the NMACC inauguration ceremony as well. 

Read: Nita Ambani wore super expensive necklace at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash, its whopping cost is...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

France makes abortion a constitutional right, becomes first country to do so

Watch: Rashmika Mandanna turns presenter at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, looks mesmerising in off-shoulder dress

Meet woman who built Rs 1400 crore company with just 2 sewing machines, today is India's richest...

Meet Shivam Mishra, tobacco tycoon with cars worth over Rs 100 crore, owns watches expensive than Rolls-Royce, raided by

Apple launches new MacBook Air with M3 chip in India, 13-inch model price starts at just Rs…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE